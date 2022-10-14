A special shirt in honor of Drake for the Clasico

Emmanuel LANGELLIER, Media365: published on Friday October 14, 2022 at 3:08 p.m.

During the Clasico against Real in Madrid on Sunday afternoon in La Liga, Barça will don a special tunic in honor of rapper Drake.

This Sunday is a day of shocks! In France, there will be the opposition between Paris-SG and Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes from 8:45 p.m., while previously, the famous Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will have taken place at the stadium. Santiago-Bernabeu (kick-off at 4:15 p.m.). Slightly relegated in recent seasons to the background, the opposition is eagerly awaited this year between the rivals who jointly occupy the lead in La Liga with 22 points (7 wins, 1 draw). At home, Real Madrid will want to shine in front of their warm supporters and Karim Benzema will try to shine before, probably, being crowned Ballon d’Or France Football on Monday evening in Paris.

Drake first artist to hit 50 billion streams on Spotify

This prestigious meeting, Barça will play it with a special jersey. The tunic will celebrate Canadian artist Drake. The FC Barcelona shirt will feature the OVO Sound logo (materialized by an owl) of the rapper who is the first artist to have reached 50 billion plays on Spotify, which is the shirt sponsor of the Catalan club and gives his name to the Barcelona enclosure until 2026 (Camp Nou Spotify).

Drake, the 35-year-old Canadian singer, songwriter and actor revealed this special number 50 shirt to his Instagram followers a few hours ago. “We’re really excited to celebrate one of the biggest matches of the year and this new milestone in Drake’s career as the first artist to reach 50 billion streams,” said Marc Hazan, head of partnerships at Spotify. We’ve always said we want this partnership to be a celebration of fans, players and artists on a global stage – and there’s no bigger stage than the Clasico. FC Barcelona remains on a disappointing draw at home against Inter Milan (3-3) in the Champions League. A result that compromises his chances of reaching the round of 16 of the C1.