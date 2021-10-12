A spin off from the “WandaVision” series is coming

Magazine Variety has in fact revealed that a show will be made entirely dedicated to the character of Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch from Salem who in the role of the neighbor Agnes tries to make her the powers of Wanda. The Emmy-nominated actress will play the character Kathryn Hahn. Judging by the reactions, Agatha was one of the characters most appreciated by fans.

According to the first advances to write and produce this series, described as a “dark comedy” will be the same screenwriter of WandaVision Jac Schaeffer, also involved in the project as executive producer. Schaeffer also collaborated on the writing of Black Widow and was the screenwriter of The Hustle – Beware of those two with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

Still no preview on the plot of the series that will be made available in the Disney Plus catalog. In the finale of WandaVision, Wanda trapped Agatha in the city of Westview always in the role of Agnes.

WandaVision, which aired earlier this year from January to March, was the first live-action Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus. Great success as evidenced by 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Hahn. for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.