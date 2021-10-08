A spin-off on T’Challa Star Lord was in production

is certainly among the most successful protagonists ofthe first animated serieswhich ended yesterday.

Interviewed by Variety, the lead writer AC Bradley and the director Bryan Andrews confessed that a series dedicated to the world of the character was in production, before the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick recorded all parts of Star Lord T’Challa before the others. But we had these episodes later where he reappeared and it would be a long time before we saw him again. Not long after the last recording it sadly passed away. I think it was a couple of months, maybe one. Obviously none of us knew. But we were able to get him to do all of his parts of season 1. I think he pushed himself because T’Challa meant so much to him – and in the new version Star Lord T’Challa was also important. He left his mark. I don’t know if he knew about it, but there were plans for a Star Lord T’Challa spin-off show, with that cast and that world. We were thrilled. We know she would have loved it. And then it happened I know you know, and it all ended in limbo. So who knows? Maybe someday.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been the one to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). It will also be the last (vocal) appearance in Chadwick Boseman’s (T’Challa) MCU.

