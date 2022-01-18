a sponsor downloads it – Corriere.it

from Paolo Lorenzi

Marco Melandri abandoned by Trentino marketing: “Let’s distance ourselves from what was stated on Covid, the contract is not confirmed for 2022”

«The agreement with Marco Melandri has expired in the past few weeks e the renewal is not on the agenda“. There Trentino Marketing through the words of its managing director Maurizio Rossini, reported by the newspaper The Dolomites, distances himself from Marco Melandri of which he was a sponsor.

The media storm in which the former Motogp and Superbike rider has slipped, has therefore not subsided. Not even after the sudden reversal last Saturday, when Melandri tried to belittle the statement, taken up by all the sites (and confirmed by the interested Corriere della Sera) with which he had revealed that he had taken Covid voluntarily. “I got infected for not having to vaccinate and thus obtain the green pass”, he told us, also contesting the mandatory nature of the green certificate, which he defined as “an abuse”.

The Undersecretary of the Interior intervened on his statements, reiterated during the “no green pass” demonstration on Saturday 15 in Milan, in which he participated as a speaker. Carlo Sibilia: «Unworthy and dangerous message, the police will verify what happened », the harsh comment of the 5-star exponent.

The fact is that in the wake of the reactions, mostly contrary, and the negative media hype, and perhaps frightened by the possibility of a measure against him, Melandri then tried to deny what was said initially. “Was a joke. I was misunderstood »declared Rossi’s former MotoGP opponent. “I have not voluntarily contracted the virus and I have not been in contact with a positive,” he added. But the damage was now done. The sponsor from Trentino made it clear that their paths separate here. “We distance ourselves from Melandri, for the future we will develop other synergies and new strategies”.