A star dominates the ranking of statistics in Ligue 1!

The international break has taken over and the players will return to their respective clubs from the beginning of October. At Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtier’s debut was successful with a team still undefeated in all competitions. Among the Parisian players, Neymar is undoubtedly the fittest and the statistics speak for him.

© Official PSG Twitter account

Author of a double scored during the Trophée des Champions against Nantes on July 31, Neymar Jr had started his season excellently. The least we can say is that the Brazilian used this base to continue on the same path in Ligue 1he who realizes his best start to the season since arriving in the French capital in August 2017.

Telling statistics

In 8 Ligue 1 daysnumber 10 in Paris is currently the league top scorerwith 8 goals scoredthat is a ratio of one goal per game. A crazy statistic when we know thathe is also the best passer in Ligue 1 with already 7 assists, tied with his friend Lionel Messi.

On Twitterthe more in-depth statistics published by Kevin Nieto reveal the impact of Neymar within Paris Saint-Germain in these first 8 days of Ligue 1. He is first of all the first in terms of key passes found with 25 passes. Also first in terms of expected assists with a ratio of 4.5Neymar demonstrates thatbeyond being the best player in terms of goals scored, he also retains his ability to shine with his partners and his role as a passer.

International break, time to take a first look at some collective and individual statistics in Ligue 1 after the first 8 days played. ?? pic.twitter.com/58Ygw4xtuc —Kevin Nieto (@Fleck_Scout) September 19, 2022

The Brazilian is the 2nd player to cause the most fouls with 27 goalsbehind the Monegasque Breel Embolo (30). An unsurprising statistic, specific to his game as a player very comfortable technically, dribbler and provocative.

If the number of goals scored by Neymar is impressiveit is also due to his skill in front of goal. The player of 30 years is the 3rd Ligue 1 player with the best ratio in terms of expected goals with 4.8behind his teammate Kylian Mbappe (6.2) and the Lorient striker Terem Moffi (5.6).

Starting off on maddening bases in Ligue 1, the Brazilian is certainly in his best shape since his arrival at PSG 5 years ago. Neymar sends a clear message to the football world which will have to count on him during the World Cup in Qatar which is fast approaching.