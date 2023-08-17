A Star Is Born Has Picked Its Finalists And Here Are Some Details

Salvadoran singer Jafet will be one of those appearing on this new season of A Star Is Born. Etiquette.

The new season of A Star Is Born is all set to premiere on 3rd September and this Friday, 18th August the names of 15 contestants will be announced who will showcase their singing talents.

10 adults and 5 children, selected by Télética Production, will be presented in the program De Boca en Boca; However, in La Teja we already know some of the names of the finalists.

The big question many are asking is whether they will give a go to unknown talents or go for some familiar faces who have made it to the second round.

To begin with, the one who will fight to win the trophy will be the Salvadoran “Adel” Jafet Xiomara Jerez Moreno, who became famous a few weeks ago thanks to a video uploaded to his social networks by announcer Jair Cruz.

The seller of pupusas at the Moravian Fair already knows where she will be this new season; However, he still can’t talk about it.

In fact, we spoke to her and she told us that she was very much looking forward to finding out on Friday whether or not she entered the contest.

“From the beginning of the process I have always left it in God’s hands, I have always thought that this is a decision that was in His plans for me and humbly await the decision that He has made for my life. I think this year everything has turned out to be in line with the hope always placed on God”, he said.

Jaffet auditioned for the 2021 season, but so far he will be given the opportunity to showcase his ability on stage on television, although he has time to perform on various stages across the country.

The judges of A Star Is Born were inclined towards unknown faces this time. Instagram

We asked the Salvadoran woman, who has lived in Costa Rica for 8 years, what her goal in the program would be if she were selected, and this is what she told us: “I’ve waited a long time for this moment I want to adopt.” It is with great humility and desire, but very quietly, to show all the people who have put their trust in me that I still have a lot of music to give them, I want to grow the field of music in this country So that I can get bigger opportunities and create opportunities for artistes like me who have seen it very hard and have not been able to grow in their craft due to lack of support.”

According to our informant, she won’t be the only familiar face joining the competition, as singer Dani Maro (Daniel Fonseca) was also selected as a finalist.

Two others are James Angulo (winner of the Chick 2021 contest) and Jeff Oen, who are widely followed on social networks.

He also told us the names of Steven Campos and Gustavo Marin.

Before they tell us some of the names of the chosen ones, we also spoke to Luis Delgado, who was on last season but had to leave to face legal trouble.

The artist, known as LuisD, was very surprised to learn that by now they were going to list the finalists, as they thought they had already done so and were of the opinion that they did not choose them.

“To be honest, I didn’t know they were going to be announced on Friday. I don’t know where people get the information from, but I read that he was already selected, so I thought it was already rejected. Obviously, there is a possibility to see now that I got a bit of excitement or curiosity because I did not know that the participants have not been selected yet,” he said.

LuisD was in the 2021 season and this year he auditioned again. Archive

The young man said that nothing will happen if they don’t call him again as he is sure that later he will get other opportunities to continue showcasing his singing quality.

“I will take it very humbly, I will not bother with the production or the channel, because they have already given me a chance, I will continue in music and do what I love, so I will just take it as it is. I will. That’s what God wanted”, said.

This year, over 1,400 people auditioned, forming a group of 125 who did a second test in front of judges and Télética staff, and from there they chose 15 finalists.

A Star Is Born officially begins next Sunday, September 3 at 7 p.m. ET, and the winner of the previous edition, Zoran, has already confirmed that he’ll be attending one of the ceremonies.

Zoran will be a guest of honor at an event this year. Instagram

He also sent a message to the 15 participants to keep this in mind when the competition starts.

“I recommend that you enjoy it so that you can get the most out of it. I know the nervousness will always be there, but beyond that they have to try to live the experience to the fullest. Take advantage of social networks because it is the biggest source of communication you will have with the public that supports you”, said Carthaginian.