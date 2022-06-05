A star Is Born. He was a Disney boy, today everyone talks about him because of his new movie and he is Cindy Crawford’s “son-in-law”
He is an actor, singer and model. Born in Anaheim, California, at age 13 he was approached by a representative of extras at the Orange County Fair, who got him his first jobs. Austin Butler (30) got excited and started studying acting. In 2005, he broke out with a few television roles, most notably on Disney series for kids and teens. He also did something in film and in 2019, he had a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Tarantino.
But his name began to be heard when he was chosen to play Elvis Presley in the movie Elvis, under the orders of Baz Luhrmann, maker of Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby. Away from the screen, Austin was dating Vanessa Hudgens, from whom he separated in 2020 after nine years of relationship. Last year, rumors about his romance with Kaia Gerber brought him back to the forefront.
The actor and the model – daughter of Cindy Crawford – made their debut as a couple at the Met gala last May. Austin practices boxing, he likes to enjoy nature – he goes hiking – and reading. Story of a former Disney boy who rediscovered himself and found his own path.