A star Is Born. He was a Disney boy, today everyone talks about him because of his new movie and he is Cindy Crawford’s “son-in-law”

He is an actor, singer and model. Born in Anaheim, California, at age 13 he was approached by a representative of extras at the Orange County Fair, who got him his first jobs. Austin Butler (30) got excited and started studying acting. In 2005, he broke out with a few television roles, most notably on Disney series for kids and teens. He also did something in film and in 2019, he had a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Tarantino.

During the presentation of the film Elvis at the Cannes Festival, where he captured all the flashes. Getty Images

But his name began to be heard when he was chosen to play Elvis Presley in the movie Elvis, under the orders of Baz Luhrmann, maker of Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby. Away from the screen, Austin was dating Vanessa Hudgens, from whom he separated in 2020 after nine years of relationship. Last year, rumors about his romance with Kaia Gerber brought him back to the forefront.

In the skin of Elvis Presley, a role that took him several months of research. “He is such a superhuman figure that for me it represented the curiosity to discover who he was as a human being and to go deeper into the study of everything I found about him,” Austin remarked in an interview with GQ.

May 2, the date chosen to walk a red carpet for the first time with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber. The chosen date was the Met gala. Getty Images

The kisses and complicit looks in public with Kaia, during the Cannes Festival, raised sighs among her fans and followers. Getty Images

2019. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin when they were dating, at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The actor and the model – daughter of Cindy Crawford – made their debut as a couple at the Met gala last May. Austin practices boxing, he likes to enjoy nature – he goes hiking – and reading. Story of a former Disney boy who rediscovered himself and found his own path.

Priscilla Presley and the boy in fashion at the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Impeccable tuxedo for one of the many parties held during the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images