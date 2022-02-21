A star is born: Marc Anthony’s eldest son showed his talent and dazzled everyone

There is no doubt that one of the most important singers in Latin music is Mark Anthony who over the years has shown his great talent with songs that have been among the most listened to throughout the continent. In addition, thanks to his artistic skills, the famous singer-songwriter has been able to adapt to the new musical styles of today.

On this occasion one of his children who are not famous like the ones he has with the singer was a trend Jennifer Lopez. Since in addition to the twins he has with JLo, Marc had two more children with the ex miss Universe Diana Torres. However, before he had his first daughter with Debbie Rosado and adopted one that the former police already had.

With her he had his eldest daughter named Arianna Rosado Muniz that on several occasions we have seen her in photos published on her father’s profile. For her part, Debbie Rosado he already had a son when he met the singer of the song “Live my life” and how I wanted it so much anthony I don’t hesitate to give him his last name. We are talking about Alex Rosado Muniz.

Over the years, the spectacular Latin singer-songwriter married for the first time the former miss Universe, Diana Torres. The wedding was held in the city of Las Vegas. of this marriage Marc She had two children Ryan Muniz Torres and Christian Muniz Torres with whom he has a great and present relationship.

Was Christian Muniz Torres the one that captured the eyes of the followers since recently, in their social media, demonstrated the great talent he possesses for design and drawing. A few hours ago, the eldest son of Mark Anthony posted on your account profile Instagram Some drawings he made. In addition, these were shared by her mother, the former Miss Universe, Diana Torres. Without a doubt, we are facing a future star of drawing and caricatures.