A star of The Suicide Squad joins Fast and Furious 10 who is it?

The Fast and Furious saga continues to prepare everything for what will be its last two moviesstarting with Fast 10. It is known that the film filming will start shortly and before this happens the production confirmed the signing of a new starwhich we met in one of the most important movies of 2021, The Suicide Squad.

The franchise that started back in the 2001 with Fast and Furious has shown to have a success as unstoppable as the impressive vehicles that it presents in all its deliveries. including fast and furious 9the franchise has already raised the whopping $6.6 billion dollars Worldwide.

As soon as fast and furious 10 the plot remains secret, it is known that Jason Momoa was recruited to become the main villain, who will surely join the dangerous cyber-terrorist cyperinterpreted by Charlize Theron. Now the expected penultimate film of the saga adds one more star to its ranks, it is about Daniela Melchior. the young Portuguese actress became world famous for being part of Suicide Squad becoming the quiet yet powerful Ratcatcher 2. This character joined the Task Force of antiheroes with blood sport (Idriss Elba), peacemaker (John Cena), harley quinn (Margot Robbie), among others, to save the world from the threat of Starro the conqueror.

Despite being praised by critics, Gunn’s film did not perform well at the box officebut managed to find success when it reached the different parts of the world where it operates hbo max.

As reported by Deadline, the signing of Melchior is already a fact and for now it is unknown which character he will play and what his weight will be in history. Before fast and furious 10 surely we will see Daniela in the action movie assasin clubin also appear in the cast with Henry Golding and Noomi Rapace. It will also be part of Marlowethe thriller based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by Raymond Chandler. In this story, Daniela will share the screen with the star of TakenLiam Neeson.

Ratcatcher 2 and the members of the Task Force in Corto Maltese.

Now that Melchior is going to be part of the family of Fast and furioussurely his career will see a new push. Fast 10 will be available in theaters on May 19, 2023.

