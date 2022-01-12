A star-studded mid-level workout aimed at Netflix success

We should emphasize from the outset that there is absolutely nothing wrong with putting together an eclectic cast of famous names, putting them together into a brilliant, action-packed film, and leaving the sheer strength and charisma of the star on the show card. . cracks.

In fact, it has proven to be one of the most consistent subgenres in the industry for decades, so despite being completely useless and ultimately forgettable, Antoine Fuqua Seven wonders It proved quite popular with the masses, although it didn’t bring anything new or interesting.

It’s not a bad movie at all, and there’s plenty to enjoy on the graceful lines and refined action sequences, but the project would likely have fallen apart completely had it not been done on the shoulders of the best talent on show.

It would be impossible to offer something terrible when Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent Donofrio, Peter Sarsgaard and others work with a twinkle in the eye, but … Seven wonders It has nothing useful on any level other than superficial and easily digestible.

It could have been so much more, but that hasn’t stopped Netflix subscribers from indulging. according to FlexPatrole Seven wonders It tops the list of most viewed globally by virtue of the top rankings in Italy, so it’s catching a storm on those beaches in particular.