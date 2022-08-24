A Star Wars story for adults?

Tony Gilroy, creator of Rogue One, says Andor will live independently of the Star Wars universe, in addition to transforming the saga into something much more adult.

In 2016 we met Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as the leader of a team of rebels whose mission is to steal the plans of the Star of death. And although with Jyn ErsoFelicity Jones their objective was reached, the rebel squad had to sacrifice themselves to achieve it.

In 2018, lucasfilm began with plans for a prequel to the story of rogue onewhich would focus on Cassian and the droid K-2SO. Originally, Tony Gilroy —who co-wrote rogue one and now writes and directs several episodes of Andor—was not involved in the project, until the studio decided to send him the script to ask his opinion.

“It was originally a story where Cassian and K-2 are like characters from the western Butch and Sundance, and their plan is to break into the Citadel. But even though the material was fine, I felt like it couldn’t sustain itself long-term.” Tony Gilroy for Variety

Before officially joining the project, Gilroy he wrote a manifesto detailing not only how the initial script didn’t work, but also proposed a new idea that ended up being consolidated as Andor.

According to Gilroy, Andor It’s something that “It has never been done in the 45-year history of Star Wars.” Well, beyond just focusing on the character, Andor will follow the intertwined lives of ordinary people in the universe, as they orbit around the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

Although characters like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) will be part of the series, the show features more than 200 actors playing new characters and inhabiting worlds never seen before.

The mission: get away from the Skywalkers

One of the constant criticisms and the reason why rogue one was a success at the time, is that a large part of the spin off and series from the Star Wars universe in one way or another always connect with the same characters: the Skywalkers. Although the mission of the Gilroy tape does give rise to the mission of the Commander Organa, rogue one is a story that lives by itself and does not depend entirely on the battle between Jedi and Sith.

That’s why, Andor will follow unconnected characters from the main family of the saga: workers, inhabitants of different planets and ordinary people without something remarkablewho have lived the consequences of every crisis in the galaxy but who had never been in the spotlight.

In an interview for Variety, Gilroy commented that “It’s about the real people in the world of Star Wars. Everything that has been done before always revolves around intellectual property that involves the same family, in essence”.

“What has been done is great, but there are a billion other beings in the galaxy. There are plumbers and hairstylists too, and journalists! How are their lives? How does the revolution affect them? Why not use the Star Wars canon as a host for a realistic, passionate and dramatic story? Tony Gilroy for Variety

Likewise, the director commented that although important characters will appear for rogue onethey will not resort to fan service well “If a character appears it is because he has to be there. She has to function for the story, not just decorate it.”

On the other hand, Gilroy also addressed the intention of making the Star Wars universe more open and where the public “be able to watch the series without really caring about Star Wars, or even if you have never seen Star Wars”, since he considers that the essence of both the franchise “It is in the hope, the dream. And that’s what fans really cling to, stories that treat the world they love so much as real.”

A story for adults?

The first three series of lucasfilm about the universe of Star Wars on Disney+ were deliberately made with a family rating, following child-friendly plots and characters. Andoron the other hand, wants to approach the story with a new level of maturity and emotional sophistication delivered through a complex narrative.

“I don’t think it’s a series for 9-year-olds. This is not to say that we don’t hold on to the roots of Star Wars, because after all we are still in an adventure story. But there’s also suspense, and in a giant way we’re creating new things.” Tony Gilroy

It was such a vision that convinced diego moon to return to interpret Cassian—in addition to being an executive producer of the series—, since the actor considers that “It’s the way the rebellion is built, not about one character saving everyone. The sense of community is what makes it great.”

The actor Kyle Soller who plays an inspector named Syril Karn, He also commented that the more adult vision of the universe was what he had liked the most, and Gilroy’s idea of ​​bringing it to the stories of the common characters in the galaxy. The actor described the script as “grim and chaotic and a far cry from anything Star Wars has seen before.”

The change was well received on the production side, so diego moon commented that:

“Star Wars is growing in ways that it can afford to have different expressions. We are not part of a saga that has no end, our end is clear.” Diego Luna for Variety

Gilroy’s mission with the latest project in which he will participate within the franchise is to continue to revolutionize how audiences perceive Star Wars, which is why he emphasizes that he hopes that Andor “It’s just the beginning of a much bigger evolution.”

Andor will debut its first three episodes on Disney+ on September 21.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? Are you already waiting for the premiere of Andor?