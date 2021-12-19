a state of emergency is triggered

State of emergency a San Francisco. The Democratic and progressive mayor London Breed has decided that the only way to address the death crisis from overdose What affects the Tenderloin neighborhood is to suspend the rule of law, and authorize the police to fight crime with shortcuts and shortened procedures. Extraordinary measures, even more surprising as they are decided by a young representative of the most liberal wing of the Democratic Party, in the notoriously most tolerant and permissive city in the United States. Measures due, after the 700 drug deaths recorded last year, and probably equalized by the 2021 total.

NATIONAL ALARM

The crisis in deaths from heroin, fentanyl and legally sourced opiates does not stop at the gates of the Californian city: a few weeks ago the total deaths from drug overdose on a national scale exceeded the ceiling of 100,000 units, double compared to 50,000. three years earlier. The United States is the world’s largest consumer of hard drugs. Fentanyl from China kills at least 100 people daily in big cities, while the suburbs are flooded with methamphetamine produced in Mexico.

To this volume of poisons is added a very high number of unsuspecting patients, to whom doctors have prescribed opium-based painkillers for years only recently banned from the trade, and who have created millions of employees.

Tenderloin has always been a problematic neighborhood for the city police in San Francisco. The same name, which indicates a cut of the girth of a bovine, seems to have been coined to describe the heart of the purulent bowels of the urban fabric. It has always been the neighborhood of the outcasts, of social pariahs, of the homeless. Not even the wave of extreme wealth that swept the city with the invasion of dot coms at the beginning of the century was able to heal the Dickensian contrast between the wealth of the northern edge of Union Square, the southern one of the municipal area, and the pocket of chronic poverty that afflicts Tenderloin between the two borders.

The disparity may have worsened as real estate in the rest of the small urban center skyrocketed, driven by the hefty wages of Silicon Valley workers. And it was perhaps the equally sudden retreat of the same superclass of workers, sucked into the shift of digital companies from California to Texas and New Mexico, that exposed a plague that had been buried under the weight of dollars in the last decade.

Suddenly the dilapidation of some buildings in the neighborhood came to the surface, as well as the anger of the rest of the citizens in front of the many slums who live on the streets, whose presence in times of Covid threatens public health. As soon as the city council has ratified the mayor’s decision, the police will have the power, for a period of ninety days, to ignore some of the arrest procedures that guarantee respect for the rights of suspects. He will be able to organize roundups and bring drug dealers to trial in a short time.

THE TARGET

Breed does not hide the fact that the ultimate goal is to clear the streets of the presence of the many inhabitants of the city who sleep on the sidewalks, and who often live off petty crimes to keep going. This derelict population is also the most fragile and permeable to the hard drug market, and the mayor believes that without total removal, the problem of overdoses will never be solved.

It is not the first time that such a proposal has been announced in one of the great metropolises of the United States. The surprise is that it happens in liberal San Francisco rather than in a city run by a conservative mayor. Should the intervention succeed and reduce the volume of crime, there is a long list of Democratic-run urban centers (Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, New York) that suffer from the same problems, and who may be tempted to follow suit. example of the Californian city.