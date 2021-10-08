News

A state of the art scam: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film

Gambit – A state of the art scam: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Gambit – A state of the art scam is the film broadcast tonight, Thursday 7 October 2021, on Sky Cinema Uno from 9.15 pm. This is a fun 2012 comedy directed by Michael Hoffman, starring Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the movie Gambit – A perfect scam? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

London. Art curator Harry Deane (Colin Firth) decides to take revenge on his oppressive and boorish boss Lord Shabandar (Alan Rickman) by concocting a scam against him: he wants to induce him to buy a fake painting, specifically the Impressionist painter’s Pagliai at sunset Monet. To succeed in his plan, Harry enlisted the help of expert forger The Major (Tom Courtenay). Then he travels to Texas, where rodeo queen PJ Puznowski (Cameron Diaz) lives, the niece of the sergeant responsible for the capture of the Nazi Hermann Göring in 1945.

Harry is convinced that involving her gives more realism to the story, as the authentic painting was last seen in Carinhall, where the Nazi hierarch’s residence was located. After offering a large sum of money, PJ Puznowski agrees to participate in the scam. So, the next day they go together to the house of the girl’s grandmother, where they hang the painting and take a photo to be published in a magazine owned by Shabandar. The image obviously attracts the attention of the boss, who invites PJ to London. Unfortunately for Harry, the woman begins to succumb to the lure of the millionaire and no longer seems so interested in carrying out the plan …

Gambit – A state of the art scam: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Gambit storyline, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are actors loved by the public such as Colin Firth, Cameron Diaz, Alan Rickman, Stanley Tucci, Cloris Leachman, Tom Courtenay, Togo Igawa, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Pip Torrens, Anna Skellern and Kenji Watanabe. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

  • Colin Firth: Harry Deane
  • Cameron Diaz: PJ Puznowski
  • Alan Rickman: Lionel Shabandar
  • Tom Courtenay: Major Wingate
  • Stanley Tucci: Martin Zaidenweber
  • Cloris Leachman: Grandma Merle
  • Alex Macqueen: Mr. Dunlop
  • Anna Skellern: secretary Fiona
  • Pip Torrens: Desk
  • Julian Rhind-Tutt: Xander
  • Togo Igawa: Akira Takagawa
  • Masashi Fujimoto: Bigman Chon
  • Sadao Ueda: Chuck
  • Gerald Horan: Mr. Knowles
  • Mike Noble: Crouch

Trailer

We have seen the plot and cast of Gambit, now the trailer for the film airing tonight on Sky Cinema Uno.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Gambit on TV and in streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 7 October 2021 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.

