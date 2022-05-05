A State Security agent who infiltrated the Cuban opposition by pretending to be a journalist dies

the agent of the state security Cuban Aleida de las Mercedez Godinez Solerknown for infiltrating several Cuban opposition organizations by posing as an independent journalist, died in Havana due to cancerreported Ricardo Ronquillo, president of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC).

“We have learned of the death, as a result of cancer, of the companion Aleida Godínez Solera Cuban State Security combatant who infiltrated the Cuban counterrevolution and revealed their trickery, servility and subordination to Yankee interests, especially in the media field,” Ronquillo wrote on his social networks.

The Cuban regime official added that UPEC, “of which she was a recognized member and honored her with the Félix Elmusa Distinction (sic), deeply regrets his death and offers its condolences to his family and colleagues.

Among the people who commented on the publication was the Cuban journalist José Raúl Gallego, who reminded Ronquillo that “the journalism is one thing, and the denunciation another. They don’t go hand in hand.

According to the Cuban virtual encyclopedia Ecured, Godínez Soler, known as agent Vilma, was recruited by State Security in 1991 with the purpose of infiltrating the workers of the Construction Materials Company of Ciego de Ávila.

Seven years later the Cuban repressor was sent to Havana, where he had the task of monitoring Cuban opponents and their relations with the Embassy of USAthen the Interests Section.

In an interview with the former dean of the Faculty of Communication at the University of Havana, Raúl Garcés, the Cuban police agent called Cuban independent journalists “mercenaries” and admitted having sent false information to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

For his work as a spy, the Cuban regime awarded him the Félix Elmusa distinctionthe Ana Betancourt order and the commemorative stamp for the 60th anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women.