A steering similar to the Yoke also for future BMWs?

The new versions of Tesla Model S and Model Y, presented 12 months ago by the American company and now on the market only in some of the available versions, they are characterized by many new features compared to the versions of which they take the place. In particular to have struck the attention, as well as triggered endless comments, is the particular steering wheel: it is the Yoke, a joystick that completely replaces the traditional steering wheel.

Tesla does not seem the only one interested in, however an alternative device to the traditional steering of one’s own cars. In fact, it emerged that BMW filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) at the end of last December for a steering device that “has angled handles on the sides”.

From the image the first impression is that of having a sort of transposition of the Tesla Model S and Model X Yoke in BWM sauce, but in reality its functioning is different. When you proceed to rotate it, the two grains remain integral in vertical position while the part of the column rotates in the desired direction, approaching each other until it overlaps

In this way the hands always remain oriented in the same way, in fact with the thumbs placed at the top, even when the device is rotated up to 180 ° or 360 °. Imagining how it works, it is clear that a product of this type requires a minimum of learning in order to be used effectively, but conceptually this seems to be a very interesting approach.

Tesla Model S Yoke steering wheel

Being a patent it is not obvious that a solution of this type can be implemented in a product intended for marketing but it is certainly interesting to see BWM experimenting in the search for proposals that go beyond the current status quo, perhaps doing so by going beyond the functionality of Tesla’s Yoke. Will it arrive in future BMW electric cars? Only time will tell.