a sting – Libero Quotidiano

Mineracqua, the Italian Federation of Natural Mineral Water Industries, has launched the price increase alarm. The problem concerns production costs, which have increased by about 35-40%. According to the association, this is due to various factors, such as the increase in the prices of raw materials, especially energy ones, but also the difficulties in supplying packaging materials. Without forgetting the cost of transport.

“The strong global demand-supply imbalance is causing strong increases in our country for all raw materials, energy, transport and more generally all production costs – he explained Ettore Fortuna, vice president of Mineracqua -. These 35-40% price increases, in a scenario that currently does not see a decline for the next few months, cannot be further internalized. “In short, the request consists in a shared price adjustment.

“We ask that starting next year the market takes seriously our requests for price adjustments, which are in any case below the real cost increases – continued Fortuna -. Only in this way could we continue to ‘serve the market’, while making important sacrifices in economic terms ensuring that our product, increasingly essential, reaches the homes of Italians “. And finally: “Consumer prices will, however, remain by far the most competitive in Europe. Indeed, our category has a very compressed value chain compared to the rest of Europe”.

Source link

