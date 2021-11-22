Business

a sting that reaches 40% – Libero Quotidiano

The National Consumers Union has published the ranking of the Italian cities in which the electricity and gas bills they are higher. The increase occurred throughout Italy, this is a fundamental premise: on average the item electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 26.9 percent compared to October 2020, with a annual sting per family equal to 355 euros. In some cities, however, the cost increase was even more pronounced.

At the top of this unflattering ranking is Verona (+37.5), followed by Bologna (+36.4) and from Forlì-Cesena (+34.5). Closing the top ten of the cities with the most expensive bills are Bolzano (+33.9), Avellino (+33.5), Trento (+32.2), Lodi (+31.8), Pordenone (+31.1 ), Varese (+30.7) and Vicenza (+30.5). Virtually almost all locations located in Northern Italy. The city that has undergone the least heavy increase is Cagliari (+18.5), followed by another reality in Sardinia: Sassari, which recorded a +18.6 on the cost of bills.

Given that the increase in the last year has affected the entire national territory, from July 2021 the “Bonus Bills”, which concerns precisely the utilities of electricity and gas: this facility is aimed at families composed of a maximum of three members and with a maximum income of 8,265 euros; to families with at least four members and with a maximum income of 20,000 euros; to holders and beneficiaries of income or citizenship pension; to the seriously ill who use life-saving equipment.

