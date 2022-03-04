A stir in Gran Canaria due to the presence of Jennifer Lopez, who is shooting the film ‘The Mother’

Streets of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria have been decked out to receive the filming of the mother, with a whole display of media waiting for its protagonist, Jennifer Lopez.

Last Wednesday, the space, fenced and secured, welcomed some twenty trucks that have turned the enclave into one of the scenes of the Netflix production, with elements that suggest a large tropical garden in the style of Havanawhere part of the plot unfolds.

With the playground and the main fountain covered in vegetation, Cairasco Square it is flanked by spotlights and film cameras, which serve as a cover for a Literary Cabinet that is emerging as the center of the action.

From the central balcony of the building, the director Niki Caro was accompanied by a group of technicians who surveyed the area, where various support structures for the cameras were built throughout the morning. Jennifer Lopez, protagonist of the plot and great claim of the curious and fans of the island, has also been photographed there.

On the other side of the security fences and while several black nine-seater vans entered the new movie set, the curious have been approaching, expectantly.

“Has it arrived yet?” they asked each other, until the singer and actress was seen before her followers, who shouted when they recognized herin a fleeting moment while greeting part of the production team, reports EFE.

J.Lo plays a hit woman

Jennifer Lopez plays a hit woman who tries to escape from dangerous assailants, struggling and dealing with the dangers of coming out of anonymity to protect her daughter from the risks that lie in wait for them and whom she had to give up to save her from a dangerous gang. . After recording this Wednesday morning in the San Juan neighborhood, the activity has moved to the center of the capital in a shoot that was scheduled for January.

The film is directed by New Zealand director Niki Caro from a script by Misha Green and Andrea Berloff. The cast is made up of the actors Gael Garcia BernalJoseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez, who plays Jennifer Lopez’s daughter.

They resume recording after a two-month break

On January 9, just a few days after the arrival of the artists, the recording had to be suspended due to a massive contagion on the set that disrupted the filming plans of the mother, which coincided with omicron wave on the island.

One of the trucks on the set, with a sign that reads “Covid”, pretends that this will not happen again, with a specific device within the shooting area to prevent any contagion. Workers undergo PCR tests very regularly.

As it got dark, the workers were called to try to keep as quiet as possible to start making movies.

In two squares and four streets, just a few hours of frenetic work have turned this point into a small city, with fully equipped luxury caravans, portable toilets with four wheels and a whole shield of fences, a meeting place for small groups of followers of the artist and tourists who came to the set to ask “Who is coming?”.