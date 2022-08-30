a stolen video of his wedding revealed

Jennifer Lopez is furious. While she celebrated her marriage with Ben Affleck, on Saturday August 20, the singer sees her union soiled. If they revealed some pictures of their wedding, the two lovebirds had asked their guests to sign a confidentiality clause so as not to disclose videos of their ceremony. But now one of their guests has betrayed this clause. Indeed, images have leaked in the press, in particular on the site TMZ. We can then see the bride singing for Ben Affleck, sitting on a chair.

Jennifer Lopez: “This video was stolen without our consent and sold for money”

Accompanied by dancers, Jennifer Lopez declares her love for her beloved. A very intimate moment that should have remained secret. The singer therefore saw this event as a real betrayal. Furious, she decided to counterattack by posting a message on a fan account that relayed images of her wedding : “This video was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Whoever did this took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where it came from, because we had confidentiality agreements and asked everyone not to share anything about our marriage. It’s our choice whether to share or not.”she let go.

Ben Affleck already denounced the overmediatization of their first relationship

Jennifer Lopez is very upset with the unpacking of her private life. And this isn’t the first time the couple have complained to the media. Indeed, Ben Affleck had denounced the media coverage of their first relationship, during his interview for the podcast of the Hollywood Reporter: People were so mean to her, sexist, racist. It was ugly, vicious things were written about it in the sense that if it was published as is now, people would be fired. Today, she is adored and respected for her work, where she comes from, what she has accomplished, she deserves it”.