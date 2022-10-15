A story about inequality and patriarchal violence with Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth lead

Produced by Universal, resurrection was featured in Sitges within the group of mainstream films that will soon reach large audiences. However, this does not mean that we are facing a film of great freshness and strength within the horror cinema.

It is not new that feminism is part of the agenda of current cinema, so much so that in hundreds of titles it appears in a forced way, reaching the point of being ridiculed. This is not the case with movies like the recent Menu either resurrection: the heart of the latter is based on inequality, patriarchal violence and empowerment. Those that today already sound like empty words, in the new film starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth take on new dimensions as it joins terror, the fantastic and the macabre. The story centers on a successful woman, single mother of an 18-year-old girl who sees her life fall apart with the appearance of a man from her past. Completely destabilized, the protagonist will release a secret that she has kept for 22 years while she battles with the monster that subdued her in her youth.

resurrection It advances in its two hours of footage with overwhelming force, narratively supported by several points: the bond between mother and daughter, the protagonist’s perfectionism and the relationship with her past, and this man who torments her. Thus, the information reaches the viewer in a trickle, building an atmosphere of intense suspense. However, towards the end she becomes highly hilarious. Although the most gory moments provoked an ovation and classic applause in the Sitges audience before the horror on screen, much of what was built during the film falls apart in the last minutes.

resurrectionby Andrew Semans

2022 – United States

Section: Official Fantastic Competition

