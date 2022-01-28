a story between love and drama

The Bridges of Madison County: at 9 pm on Iris, the film with Meryl Streep And Clint Eastwood, co-star and director. Forty-two days of shooting to give life to a timeless love story and drama. Between the covered bridges of the county ofIowa the scent of American fields and a dreamlike atmosphere.

A passionate and overwhelming love. A hurricane that breaks the windows and breaks the stillness of a slow and daily life, as for Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep) when the charming National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood) bursts into her existence, for four days in the fall of 1965. As we see from the beginning, the woman’s diaries and letters, discovered and read by her children, report the facts related to those events, up to that point. moment kept secret.

The bridges of Madison County: love through which you can rediscover yourself

“I was acting like another woman, yet I was more myself than I ever was.”

What if we lived a lifetime discovering all of a sudden different from what we have always been but never so much ourselves? Francesca believed herself to be a quiet, simple town in the county of Madison, wife and mother, and at forty-five she discovers herself as another woman, passionate, disheveled, capable of loving and loving each other. With her life, however, she compromises, and her duties towards it weigh more than any spark. Francesca then chooses to go back on her path, hand in hand with her old self but with her mind always turned to what she was.

“I’m not sure that I have you inside me, or that I am inside you, or even that I possess you. And in any case, it is not possession that I aspire to. I believe instead that we are both inside another being that we have created and which is called ‘we’ “

A bridge, what is the background to the photographs that Robert takes, but a bridge is also what connects one part of Francesca to the other. Choosing to return to one’s own ordinariness means keeping that love, sudden and turbulent, which perhaps over time would have worn out like everything else, forever equal to oneself. A film not to be missed, to be watched with dreamy eyes, hoping, at least once in your life, to feel like Francesca.

Valentina Guido

