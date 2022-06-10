If you listen to True Story, it’s because you like being told stories! On the occasion of the music festival, discover the most beautiful love stories of singers and singers, from Love Story, the Bababam podcast that speaks best about love.

Friends or lovers?

One of the emblematic duo of the 2010s. By the hits they released together, but also by their somewhat special relationship. Friends or lovers, it hasn’t always been clear. But one thing is certain: love and attraction, between them, there has been, and for years. In 2016, on the stage of the MTV video music awards, the Canadian rapper Drake is about to make a speech. He came to give an award to singer Rihanna. These two know each other well and everyone knows it. But the nature of their relationship has always remained vague, ambiguous.

Listen to the rest of this incredible story in this podcast.

For more exciting stories, click below:

Brian Jones, the descent into hell of a musical genius

Roy Sullivan, the man who survived lightning seven times

The Highgate Vampire Case, the never-solved paranormal mystery

Written by: Hélène Vézier

Director: Celia Brondeau, Antoine Berry Roger

Voice: Andrea Brusque

If you want to listen to the episodes without interruption, go to the Apple Podcasts Bababam+ channel: https://apple.co/3NQHV3I

True Story subscription: https://apple.co/3auE6D9

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

[FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE] Rihanna and Drake: a story of ambiguity, friendship and collaboration