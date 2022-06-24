If you listen to True Story, it’s because you like being told stories! On the occasion of the music festival, discover the most beautiful love stories of singers and singers, from Love Story, the Bababam podcast that speaks best about love.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the Destiny’s Child group was a hit. These young women, beautiful, strong and carried by Beyoncé Knowles. Since then, time has passed, Destiny’s have separated and Beyoncé has become Madame Carter. Carter, as Shawn Corey Carter: Jay-Z. Today, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are an empire, a brand, a royal family of pop culture. But what about their love in all this? What do we know about this couple who are very protective of their private life? How to explain its longevity, in a show business environment where couples are often ephemeral? Listen to the rest of this incredible story in this podcast.

For more exciting stories, click below:

Janis Joplin, the queen of soul who couldn’t find her place

Jimi Hendrix, the extraordinary guitarist who had no limits

Brian Jones, the descent into hell of a musical genius

If you want to listen to the episodes without interruption, go to the Apple Podcasts Bababam+ channel: https://apple.co/3NQHV3I

True Story subscription: https://apple.co/3auE6D9

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

[FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE] Beyoncé and Jay-Z: a story of collaboration, secrets and forgiveness