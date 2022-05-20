a story of collaboration, secrets and forgiveness

On May 2, 2022, the Met Gala took place, an annual gala that brings together stars, organized to raise funds for the benefit of the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. On this occasion, Love Story wanted to talk about these romances born under the spotlight. Good listening!

In the 1990s and 2000s, the Destiny’s Child group was a hit. These young women, beautiful, strong and carried by Beyoncé Knowles. Since then, time has passed, Destiny’s have separated and Beyoncé has become Madame Carter. Carter, as Shawn Corey Carter: Jay-Z. Today, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are an empire, a brand, a royal family of pop culture. But what about their love in all this? What do we know about this couple who are very protective of their private life? How to explain its longevity, in a show business environment where couples are often ephemeral?

Two stars at the top

At the end of the 1990s, at only 18 years old, Beyoncé Knowles was already experiencing worldwide success with her group, Destiny’s Child. But with fame comes conflict. The group is torn apart, the record company replaces the members unceremoniously. Resentments are strong. On the sidelines of Destiny’s Child, she laid the first stones of a solo career, signing duets with influential artists. It was while recording a featuring with rapper Amil that Beyoncé met Jay-Z in 1999. Shawn Corey Carter was born in Brooklyn. At school, he meets other music enthusiasts, like Notorious Big or Busta Rhymes. In 1998, he released Hard Knock Life. The biggest hit of his career. When they meet, Jay Z is 30 years old, Beyoncé is just of age. But they become accomplices. Unambiguous at first. For more than a year, they phone each other regularly, they get to know each other. They become friends. And when their relationship takes the next step, the secret remains complete…

Read more

A couple who control their image

In 2002, Beyoncé and Jay Z showed up together for the first time. Not as lovers, but as two artists collaborating. It was not until 2004 that they made their first official appearance, at the MTV Video Music Awards. When they married, in 2008, it was in the greatest secrecy. wherever they are worn by their joint creations. Together, they release songs, albums, go on tour all over the world. The couple seems so powerful that one comes to doubt: is it all a question of brand, of business?

Find all the episodes of Love Story by clicking here.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

[SOUS LE FEU DES PROJECTEURS] Beyoncé and Jay-Z: a story of collaboration, secrets and forgiveness