a story of redemption in deep space

Presented during the Inside Xbox that Microsoft held in May 2020, the space-combat shooter packaged by the guys of Deep Silver Fishlabs – a small studio formerly known as Fishlabs Entertainment GmbH – immediately caught our attention, thanks to its frenetic combat system and intriguing narrative premises (for more details we invite you to consult our very first preview of Chorus). In the last week we have finally been able to scour far and wide the silent and dark universe of Chorus, however, discovering a product unable to satisfy us completely and suffering from problems that limit its potential beyond measure. Buckle up, it’s going to be a turbulent and bumpy ride!

The time of redemption

Although contemporary man has just begun to explore space and extend his horizons beyond the ends of the Earth, science fiction cinema and literature have accustomed us to seeing the galaxy as an infinite source of danger, interplanetary wars and threats of cosmic proportions. By sticking to the rule, Chorus is set in a universe torn apart by spatial conflicts, who broke billions of lives and left the few survivors divided into small factions unwilling to dialogue.

In short, the cosmos remained separate even after the end of hostilities, at least until the Great Prophet and the movement he led appeared out of nowhere to reunite the peoples who survived the great disaster: described as a kind healer who helped the sick, the absolute commander of the The so-called Circle thus became a glimmer of hope, a light that could guide everyone into the darkness of the firmament. Determined to bring peace and security, his goal was in fact to reach the Chorus, that is “the eternal harmony” that should have enveloped all the inhabitants of space, at least until his personality changed radically, as well as the objectives of the entire Circle he founded. What had initially been a peaceful cult devoted to mending humanity was transformed out of the blue into an unstoppable force driven only by the unbridled desire to subdue the entire galaxy.

The protagonist of Chorus, Nara, she was the best pilot in the service of the Great Prophet and, seeing in his figure the father he had never had, he had total and unconditional fidelity towards him. Ambitious, stubborn and perhaps even a little blind, the woman in possession of surprising and original gifts of the Faceless – interdimensional beings with unprecedented abilities – has therefore remained close to him for years, carrying out her role of executioner with absolute diligence. However, everything changed when Nimika Prime’s rebellious world rejected the harmonious doctrine of the Choir, taking the wrath of the Great Prophet upon itself and facing destruction.

Opening a rift in reality, Nara herself ended up reducing the celestial body and its inhabitants to dust, only to be crushed by an unspeakable sense of guilt. Plagued by countless broken lives, the infallible Elder in the service of the Great Prophet then left the ranks to flee into exile and leave behind the horrors she had committed, however discovering that in the vast universe there is no place where one can hide from the eye of the Circle.

After giving up the dark powers that had allowed her to become an unrivaled pilot, Nara found a job in the remote Stega System, slowly building a new life, but when the shadow of the Circle also fell on her new home, putting jeopardizing the existence of its inhabitants, Nara realized that she had to return fire with fire.

Aided by the sentient ship Forsaken, who in the years spent in the service of the Great Prophet had been his greatest ally, the former right-hand man of the cosmic tyrant has therefore sworn to use his gifts to personally stop the Circle and atone for incalculable sins. of which she stained herself while she was faithful to him. Chorus’s is therefore a story of redemption, which, net of an unoriginal and inspired incipit, always manages to keep the player’s curiosity high.

The missions of the campaign, moreover, are not limited to showing the deeds of a Nara now moved by the sincere desire to redeem herself, but above all they allow you to explore her past life and learn important notions about the suffering reality in which the adventure is set. . Unfortunately, the story gives very little space to supporting characters, who not surprisingly appear only during communications and play a very marginal role, but overall the developers of Deep Silver Fishlabs have still managed to devise a stimulating narrative system that accompanies the players in the 15 hours necessary to reach the end credits. All in all a reasonable amount of time, which however can exceed the threshold of 20-25 hours if you dedicate yourself to the many sidequests scattered around the various star systems of Chorus.

Obstacles not always circumventable

It is on a playful level that the creature by Deep Silver Fishlabs it made us feel mixed feelings, since if on the one hand we appreciated the combat phases, on the other hand some mandatory activities managed to exasperate us. Let’s proceed in order, first of all specifying that the adrenaline-pumping space combat shooter offers heart-pounding firefights, breathtaking chases and surprising evolutions, just as you would expect from a title focused on combat between spaceships.

Thanks to a fairly intuitive mapping of the commands, whiz at full speed among the stars, quickly switch from one weapon to another and resort to evasive maneuvers of the last second has never been so simple and rewarding. Also because the gameplay not only includes the typical actions of the genre, but makes use of the surprising powers of Nara to propose ingenious and very useful playful solutions.

Through the Rituals, in fact, the woman can learn particular skills such as the “Trance da Drift”, which for a limited time allows the pilot and his sentient spaceship to enter a state of perfect synchrony and perform drift maneuvers otherwise impossible. A skill, this, that during the disputes with the ships of the Circle it facilitates, among other things, the maintenance of the route and of the acquired speed, allowing in addition to rotate on oneself and to shoot in any direction.

If at least on paper the “Ritual of Perception” should allow our heroine to locate hidden objects in the surroundings, the “Ritual of the Hunt” is undoubtedly the most useful skill among those unlockable in the first half of the campaign, as it triggers a sort of teleportation.

Already fast and agile beyond any known naval technology, Nara and Forsaken can use the aforementioned skill both to simplify escape into confined spaces and overcome in the blink of an eye any otherwise impassable energy field, as well as to abandon the fabric of reality for an instant. and reappear behind the pursued enemy. In melee it is therefore a very precious resource, also because – as explained in our previous preview of Chorus – readability is not the most successful aspect of the production. Overflowing with decorative elements such as asteroids, debris or whatever, the landscapes of Chorus are quite beautiful and imaginative, but the excessive number of objects on the screen negatively affects the correct reading of the action, also because the title does not have a radar. If we add to this that the trail left by the opponents is quite weak and promptly ends up merging with the scenario, in the most agitated situations the “Ritual of the Hunt” proves to be the only really effective way to knock down the objectives in a short time.

We also have some reservations about the overall balance of difficulty, which in some situations skyrockets and makes the whole experience quite hardcore. Since the player must always pay close attention to the landscape, in order not to crash into space stations or meteorites (which sometimes have annoying invisible barriers), we are therefore of the opinion that the guys from Deep Silver Fishlabs, when calibrating the level of challenge, they should have taken into account also and above all the poor readability of the action.

If the aforementioned problem can be partially circumvented by adopting a less reckless approach or in any case by lowering the level of difficulty in the options (there are four in all), the big flaw in Chorus’s hull is represented by the research phases, in which the player is in charge of identifying objects and shuttles without precise destination icons.

Not only in the aforementioned sequences it is never clear what to look for, but most of the time the areas to be explored are so vast that they take hours away, giving back the annoying sensation of being looking for a needle in a haystack. It is possible that the developer has come up with this solution to extend the longevity of the title, but there is a real risk that the clumsy attempt will instead end up facilitating the premature abandonment of a product that, outside of the battles, tends to become frustrating and repetitive.

On the other hand, it must be said that Chorus presents a brilliant system of growth and personalization of the armamentarium. If the weapons and extra equipment must be purchased in the special hangars scattered a bit ‘everywhere, the effectiveness of the Forsaken and the powers of the same Nara do not depend so much on the number of credits squandered in the shops, but rather by the level of mastery achieved. By destroying the enemy shuttles or performing certain actions, the effectiveness of the skills of the pilot and his means of transport progressively increase, giving them specific bonuses that are increasingly useful.

Good but not great

As pointed out several times on these pages, net of rather simple graphic assets, the scenarios created by the Deep Silver Fishlabs team – which up to now have only dealt with mobile titles – they are quite beautiful and imaginative, so much so that during our test we often stopped to gaze at the most complex landscapes. In fact, in the midst of missions, it happens very often that the player’s attention is captured by the rings of a distant planet or by a space station hidden in some cove.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the backward polygonal model of the protagonist Nara and for the rare and blurred cutscenes in which this is used, which precisely they betray a clearly tight budget and the studio’s lack of experience with productions of this caliber. Browsing through the settings we found that Chorus features two different graphics modes, which respectively favor the frame rate and the level of detail. If the second returns a visually superior quality, the first guarantees – at least on the Xbox Series X, where we conducted our tests – an always fluid experience.