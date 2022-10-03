A strange shark appeared on the beaches and horrified everyone with its appearance

In the midst of the tranquility of a day at the beach, a fisherman, a native of sydney, Australiastarred in a very particular moment when observing an unconventional shark species, of unusual shapes and size, that appeared from the turbulent waters and decided to photograph it to obtain proof of it. Trapman Bermaguithe name of the person who discovered this animal, used his Facebook account on September 12 to spread it and, from then on, the versions did not take long to arrive to find out what type he was talking about.

By posting it on your social network, Bermagui offered some details that served to unravel this enigma about a particular species of this wild animal. “He had the face of a rough-skinned shark, from the deep sea”, he stressed and in turn, indicated that he had been captured at a depth of 650 meters.

In the snapshot that circulated on his public profile, it is seen how the shark has a pointed nose, eyes larger than usual and its inevitable teeth that protrude from your body in a very particular way towards the outside. From its exposure, the publication added around 2000 thousand likes and lots of comments.

The shark that sparked thousands of theories about its origin in Australia Photo: Facebook / Trapman Bermagui

Among the existing theories of specialists in the nautical world, this shark fits, within the aforementioned aspects, in the style called “cookie cutter” for its particular bite. This publication traveled the world and transcended borders until it reached the USA, where the Shark Research Institute described it as “a small cigar-shaped shark, known as a cigar tollo” given its long and cylindrical appearance that can grow up to 50 centimeters and it has, in its morphology, a short snout and sucking lips.

Despite the opinion of those who delved into the subject, the fisherman denied that it is the named breed and stated, in dialogue with the Newsweek medium, that the exposed shark falls within the so-called dog shark. “These sharks are common in depths greater than 600 meters. We usually catch them in winter“, specific.

When a debate was established, the voices of the specialists were not long in coming to approach a resolution of a conflict, where doubts continue to hover over certainties. “It seems to be a species called ‘rough-skinned dogfish’ or ‘sapata sandpaper’. In my research in deep waters we have captured quite a few of them in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Bahamas”, he synthesized Dean Grubbsdirector of research at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory.

Finally, Christopher Loweprofessor and director of the California State University Shark Laboratory, added his opinion to a debate that found no common ground: “Looks like a kitefin shark to me (‘kite shark’ or ‘seal shark’, Dalatias licha) of deep waters, known from Australian waters. To me it looks like a specimen of Dalatias licha; however, we discover new species of deep-sea sharks all the time and many look very similar to each other.”