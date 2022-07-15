a streamer offers a gaming PC worth 7000 € to Drake and creates a huge controversy

Drake and Twitch, a great story?

A few years ago, the world of Twitch was small and confined to video games. Today, the backgrounds are mixed and we find both cooking and shows like Pop Corn, then music streams.

This diversity has given rise to unlikely duos on the platform. This is how we saw one of the greatest rappers of all time, Drake, streamer on Twitch alongside Ninja, for a session of Fortnite legendary uniting more than 600,000 spectators.

Did Drake need a $7,000 PC?

Since then, Drake has been shooting sponsored videos for Stakes, an online gaming platform that has also partnered with some big US streamers on Twitch. One of these streamers over 500,000 followers, Xposed, recently had the brilliant idea of ​​shelling out 7,000 euros to gift Drake a fully customized PC. At this price, as much to say that the machine is a real monster, here is its configuration:

RTX-3090Ti

Intel i9-12900KS 16 Core Processor

NZXT Kraken Z73 360MM Liquid Cooler

64GB DDR5 RAM

4TB NvME storage

Not only did @Xposed buy one Top of the line PC, he bought two!! The other one he gifted to @Drake last night!! WE FINALLY BUILT A PC FOR DRAKE!!! pic.twitter.com/JpbJqmWY1K — Paradox Customs (@Brparadox) July 12, 2022

Internet users cry foul

According to Radio France, in 2021, Drake’s fortune would amount to $50 million. Suffice to say that he does not necessarily need this gaming PC worth $7,000, as raised by many Internet users. Worse still, loyal Xposed subscribers take this act as a “betrayal”, especially for those who have followed it since its debut, then 7 years ago. The controversy continued to gain ground so much so that Xposed was forced to speak on Twitter in order to calm its community:

Let’s keep in mind that I’ve donated over $4.5 million over the past 2.5 years to my community, not to mention I’ve donated over 30 gaming PCs, over 40 Nintendo Switches. I gave this PC away and expected nothing in return, literally nothing. I do not care.

Hey I didn’t make one post about it. So let’s stop saying it was a PR stunt, I see a lot of people saying this. Paradox posted it, not me. Who cares about what I gifted him. I’m not concerned about the money, you shouldn’t be People blew this up and I didn’t want that at all. https://t.co/7b9nzdxLwg —Xposed (@Xposed) July 14, 2022

Buzz or clumsiness?