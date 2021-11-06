World Stroke Day was celebrated on 29 November. The worldwide data on this disease is impressive. 30% of people who have had a stroke after 30 days do not survive and nearly half die within 12 months of the event. Those who survive stroke most of the time have a disability. Often this disability leads to the loss of self-sufficiency, with serious consequences for the affected person and the family and at significant costs for the health system. This is why it is essential to prevent stroke but above all to know how to recognize it immediately.

A stroke can be recognized in this way and so action is taken to limit very serious damage

Stroke is a cerebrovascular disease. It manifests itself in the obstruction of a blood vessel caused by a thrombus or with the rupture of a blood vessel. In the first case we have an ischemic stroke, in the second case we have a hemorrhagic stroke. The chances of having a stroke increase with age and rise exponentially beyond the age of 65.

If stroke symptoms are recognized, medicine can promptly intervene to reduce brain damage. Prompt intervention can help the patient to recover more efficiently towards a normal life. That is why it is important to recognize the signs of this pathology. Unfortunately, the symptoms are often unclear and many of us don’t know them.

To reduce the very serious damage caused by stroke, the symptoms must be recognized immediately. FAST is the method devised by American doctors to help people recognize and remember stroke symptoms more easily.

This acronym is the acronym of the words Face, face, Arms, braccia, Speech, language, Time, time. If a person is suspected of having a stroke, the FAST method tests can be performed. Face: Ask the person to smile and check if a corner of the mouth lifts or if the mouth appears crooked.

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms and see if they have difficulty raising either of them. Speech: ask the person to repeat a sentence and check if it is expressed correctly or if the language presents difficulties. Time: if these symptoms occur, the emergency room should be notified immediately.

Prevention is key

Attention in the event of these symptoms, the protocol suggests calling 112/118 immediately and indicating a possible stroke as the cause of the call. We do not wait for the symptoms to improve and we do not notify the general practitioner or the medical guard, to avoid wasting precious time.

To avoid stroke risks as much as possible, prevention is essential. The Ministry of Health has provided for the National Prevention Plan (PNP) for the five-year period 2020-2025. Prevention is the best weapon to reduce the risk of stroke. This involves adopting a healthy lifestyle and diet. So to avoid the risk of stroke it is necessary not to smoke, to exercise, to adopt a healthy diet, preferring fruit and vegetables.

For example, it has been found that the risks of death, stroke and heart attack increase without regular consumption of this fruit. Furthermore, some studies show that the risk of stroke can be removed even in a very unique and pleasant way. We talk about it in this article: “Many are unaware that this unique practice is effective to combat hypertension, stroke and Alzheimer’s”

