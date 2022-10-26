A stroke takes its toll on Democrat Fetterman in front of Dr. Oz in key Pennsylvania debate | International

A medical candidate against another with sequelae of a stroke. The hearing and speech problems of the Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate were made clear in the only television debate with his Republican rival, Mehmet Oz, known as Dr. Oz, a television doctor with long experience in front of the cameras. The debate was held with large screens behind the presenters with live transcripts of what was said so that Fetterman could read and understand all the questions, but that did not free him from constant hesitation and difficulties in articulating his speech. Quite the opposite of Oz, who hit the Democrat again and again, presenting him as a radical extremist, in his eagerness to win the moderate vote.

The Senate race for Pennsylvania is very close. The seat is key to control of the Upper House, where there is equality for 50 senators and, of the 35 that are renewed, the maximum equality is in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which belong to the Republicans, and in Nevada and Georgia, which defend the Democrats. If Biden’s party manages to win the Pennsylvania seat, the Republicans would have to take two seats from the Democrats to gain control of the House. The debate, held in Harrisburg, the state capital, has been the one that has generated the most interest on a national scale and has been broadcast on television not only in Pennsylvania, but also in other states.

Fetterman has been ahead in the polls for most of the campaign, but the gap has narrowed and the standings have been almost even. In this Tuesday’s debate, the only one to be held, a loquacious Dr. Oz has been seen with a well-studied message to attract moderate voters, in front of a hesitant Fetterman who had a hard time putting together his speech and who often seemed To stay blank. He was not the best communicator before the attack, but now he still has, according to his doctors, a cognitive disorder that prevents him from properly processing what he hears and clearly expressing his messages. The Democrat has been cleverly acidic in his attacks on Dr. Oz on social media, but in the debate he has been unable to reply.

no medical reports

The dialectical component that every debate has prevailed in this case over the background content, but even in these, Oz was more adept at attacking his rival, covering his weak flanks and explaining his contradictions than Fetterman, who had difficulty improvising responses to the critics of the republican, but also to answer the questions of the moderators. The format, with responses of 60, 30 or 15 seconds in length, was detrimental to him. The question is to what extent viewers will understand that he was in inferior conditions and will be indulgent with his performance. Fetterman has claimed that his doctors tell him he is fit for the job, but he has refused to release detailed medical reports on him.

Radical and extremist are the words with which Oz has constantly attacked Fetterman. The candidate won the Republican primaries by a slim margin thanks to the support of Donald Trump, whom he even put ahead of himself on his campaign posters, as he had a hard time convincing voters of his party. But after winning the primaries, he removed Trump from his website and his posters and presents himself as a moderate candidate capable of working with the Democrats.

The Democrats have attacked him on the campaign for abortion, but even there he has sought the formula to not get too wet. What he has said is that he is against “the federal government” imposing its criteria on the entire country (in reality, abortion has never depended on the federal government) and that the decision should be up to “the women, the doctors and local political leaders. What the Supreme Court did was repeal abortion as a constitutional right throughout the country and left its regulation to the States, but with the formula used, Oz tried not to scare away any vote while accusing Fetterman of being an extremist who defends abortion until the 38 weeks and that it be paid for with everyone’s money. Fetterman said that he was in favor of restoring the right to abortion as law for the entire country.

The two candidates were in favor of the extraction of hydrocarbons by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), despite the fact that both had opposed it in the past. Again, Dr. Oz was more adept at explaining his change of heart, while Fetterman was left speechless to argue his.

In his eagerness to appear centrist, the moderators had to prod Dr. Oz to show his support for Trump if he wants to run for president in 2024, and in fact he said that he “will support whoever the Republican Party puts forward.” Fetterman said he depends on Biden if he wants to run for re-election, but if he does, he will support him.

Inflation and crime were other star topics of the debate. Fetterman said Biden could have done more to curb the price hike, for which Oz blamed Democrats. The Democrat replied that Oz with its “10 megamansions” did not care about inflation. The Republican is a billionaire thanks to his television success. In security, the doctor exaggerated some of Fetterman’s statements about the reintegration of prisoners, assuring that he wanted to put murderers out on the street and legalize all drugs. The Democrat supports legalizing marijuana, but in the past he has said he would also support going further in legalizing other drugs. Against almost all attacks, Fetterman defended himself by saying that Oz’s rule is that “when he’s on television, he lies.”

The Democrat unreservedly supported raising the minimum wage in Pennsylvania from $7.25 to $15 per hour, but when asked if that could harm companies, he was unable to put together an argument. Dr. Oz took the, in principle, most unpopular position of not raising the minimum wage, but maintained that his idea is to support companies, let market forces act and that salaries are much higher than those 15 dollars per hour.

Something similar happened with healthcare. The Democrat’s stance to extend the right was met with criticism from his opponent that he wants to socialize healthcare. “Oz’s rule again,” Fetterman replied, assuring that this was not his position, but without making it clear then how far his proposal reached.

Perhaps the greatest difficulties were experienced by Dr. Oz when the moderators asked him if he had benefited financially from the miracle products that were promoted on his television space. “It was a TV show like this is a TV show,” Oz replied.

Fetterman began the debate by talking about his stroke (“the elephant in the room,” he said) and ended by making an analogy with it: “My campaign is focused on fighting for everyone in Pennsylvania who has ever suffered adversity and had to recuperate”. Oz, for his part, presented himself as a moderate and ended up proclaiming himself a “candidate for change.”

