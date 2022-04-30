A ‘stronger’ security policy is being prepared by the Government, advances Iván Correa, secretary of the Administration | Policy | News

Although he did not reveal details of the new citizen security policy, Iván Correa, secretary of the Public Administration of the Guillermo Lasso’s governmentannounced that this will be “stronger and more forceful”.

“I think it will be different, stronger and more forceful. (…) The president is going to act with all the weight that the law gives him, but justice must also act and the National Assembly must too,” Correa said, in an interview in radio I99this April 29.

This occurs at a time when the Cabinet is undergoing a restructuring within the Government House, of which four Ministers of State have been renewed. This would respond to an evaluation of “all” the members of the work team, regarding the completion of this May 24, the first year of Guillermo Lasso’s term.

Luis Hernández at the Ministry of Defense, Bernarda Ordóñez at the Human Rights Secretariat, Pedro Álava at the Ministry of Agriculture and Juan Carlos Bermeo at the Ministry of Energy and Mines tendered their irrevocable resignation from office.

Immediately, Hernández was replaced by the general in passive service of the Army louis lara and Bermeo, by Xavier Vera, who served as Vice Minister of Energy. The president signed the executive decrees with his appointments and they were sworn in in a reserved act at the Carondelet Palace, between Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

According to Correa, next Wednesday, Lasso will take office the new Minister of Agriculture and the authority of the Human Rights Secretariat.

In the radio interview, the Secretary of the Administration assured that “there is no cabinet crisis.” On the contrary, what has been done is an evaluation of all the members of the government team and has concluded in requesting the resignation of the four former authorities.

“Their replacements are defined and on Wednesday the president will take office,” he added, and clarified that for the time being these would be the changes resolved.

The Lasso administration is preparing a new citizen security policy, which on this front began with the implementation of the Ministry of Interior and the appointment of its owner, Patricio Carrillo.

The changes are not ruled out that they also include the National Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI).

I make public my irrevocable resignation from the position of Secretary of Human Rights. Ideals will always be the first rule of my life 🦋🦋🦋 . pic.twitter.com/XIMTdFpfvk – Bernarda Ordóñez Moscoso (@BernardaOM) April 28, 2022

In relation to this political shift, Bernarda Ordóñez stated in a letter sent to the head of state that, among other reasons, she was resigning due to the “new vision proposed by the National Government, which is far from the initial objective of building a country of opportunities and meet for rights”. (I)