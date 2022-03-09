A study concludes that the mask at school is not associated with a lower transmission of covid | Society

The mask in schools has not been decisive in containing the spread of covid. It has been able to have its effect, but it has not been key as an intervention to stop contagion. This is the conclusion of a study led by Catalan researchers after analyzing the first quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year in this community: although those over six years of age (from the first year of primary school) were obliged to wear a face mask in the classroom , scientists have not found that the incidence or transmission of the virus was significantly lower in these groups compared to those under six years of age, who did not wear a mask. The researchers emphasize, however, that the results of this study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal, cannot be extrapolated to other environments, such as a cinema or a shopping center.

Clara Prats, a physicist and researcher in the Computational Biology and Complex Systems group at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), clarifies that the study “does not analyze the effectiveness of the mask, but rather its implementation in a very specific real environment: the school” : “We analyzed the first quarter of the course, a time when, for each positive case, a screening was done to the classmates and we could see the transmission that there was in each age group. If the implementation of the mask had a significant reduction effect on transmission, we would find less transmission in first grade than in P5 [el último curso de la educación infantil]. But there are no differences between these two courses”, concludes Prats.

This does not mean that the masks have not worked, points out Quique Bassat, a pediatrician and epidemiologist at the Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), who has also participated in the study: “The mask protects, but in young children, from three to 11 years old, where transmission is lower and risk attitudes are different from those of adolescents, the impact of this measure is more modest”.

Retrospectively, the researchers studied nearly 600,000 students from more than 1,900 schools and analyzed the incidence, the speed of transmission of the virus – the Rt, which measures how many people a positive infects on average – and the rate of secondary attack, which calculates the percentage of infected children in a class for each positive detected. But they did not find that the transmission was especially higher in the groups that used mandatory masks compared to those that did not. In fact, the incidence was 3.1 cases per 100 in the P5 group (without a mask) and 3.54 in the first year of primary school (with a mandatory mask). “Without the mandatory use of the mask, the youngest children have significantly lower transmission indicators compared to any other age group,” says the study.

Prats points to several factors that influence the greater or lesser effectiveness of the measure: for example, “the time factor”, since the children spend many hours in the classroom and, as the hours go by, the protection conferred by the mask is reduced; The children’s face mask, in addition, is usually made of cloth or surgical and does not fit perfectly to the nose and mouth either, so the risk of escaping protection is greater, especially in the context of such a contagious variant, as was the case. omicron this winter.

Toni Soriano, a pediatrician at the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Unit of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, who has also participated in the study, agrees that, “as the hours go by, the effect of the masks is diluted and also depending on the type mask”. “With the available data, the mandatory use of the mask in schools has no scientific relevance. But we cannot say that if a child wears a mask he will be infected in the same way as if he does not wear it. We can only say that wearing a mask in this context does not provide a greater protective effect than other elements.

Age, determining factor

The key determining factor that influences the greater or lesser transmission of the virus is age, insists Prats: “The incidence and transmission increase gradually as age increases.” To justify the weight of the age variable, the experts point to the role that the decrease in the innate immune response can play over the years and the change towards a pattern of immune response similar to that of adults as the child advances in primary education.

Toni Soriano points out that, in addition to the immune response through antibodies and the response through cellular memory, “there is a local response of the respiratory mucosa at the level of the nose and bronchi.” “This is the one that is more powerful among children or has a more skillful action radar to detect foreign antigens, destroy them and prevent them from replicating in the mucosa.” As children get older, that local response is lost, adds the pediatrician.

In a context of de-escalation of control measures – the masks have already been removed from the patios – and with the mask indoors with the days numbered, the study by the Catalan researchers supports the thesis that was also defended by the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, which A few weeks ago he requested the removal of the mask from the classrooms. “The conclusions cannot be extrapolated to other settings, but they do suggest that removing the mask in primary school should not lead to a significant increase in transmission,” says Prats.

Soriano points out that, with the evidence in hand, “it makes no sense” to continue with masks in schools. “I would feel bad not to have a detail with the children and remove the mask indoors from everyone at the same time,” he ditches.