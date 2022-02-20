A study demonstrates the impact of severe COVID-19 on the intestinal system

Some people who suffered from severe COVID-19 had many gastrointestinal problems (Photo: Franco Fafasuli)

Scientific studies to further understand the COVID-19 disease They do not stop more than two years after their appearance, while the world continues to be mired in a pandemic. New research from King’s College London (United Kingdom) on intestine samples from people who died of COVID-19 has shown the great impact that the virus has on the intestinal immune system.

In the study, published in the scientific journal ‘Frontiers in Immunology’, Gastrointestinal tract samples from patients who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic were analyzed.

The lymphoid tissue of the intestine normally maintains healthy intestinal microbial populations, essential for good health. The researchers found that the system that normally regulates the composition of microbial communities – known as Peyer’s patches – was very damaged in people who had severe COVID-19. This occurred regardless of the presence or absence of virus in the intestine.

The lymphoid tissue of the intestine normally maintains healthy intestinal microbial populations, essential for good health (IATA)



While severe COVID-19 can cause respiratory problems and high fever, some patients may experience diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, suggesting involvement of the gastrointestinal tract. “Confirmed SARS-coronavirus-2 infection with gastrointestinal symptoms and changes in the microbiota associated with the severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been previously reported, but the impact of the disease on the architecture and cellularity of ileal Peyer’s patches (PP) remains unknown”, say the scientists in charge of the research.

“This study shows that in In severe COVID-19, this key component of the immune system is impaired, whether or not the gut itself is infected with SARS-CoV-2. This would likely contribute to the alterations in gut microbial populations in COVID-19 that have been reported by others,” explains one of the study leaders, Dr. Jo Spencer.

The observations of the samples revealed that the structure and cellularity of Peyer’s patches – a cluster of lymphoid follicles lining the small intestine – had been altered independently of local virus levels. This included depletion of germinal centers, which normally propagate antibody-producing cells, in patients who died with COVID-19. This resulting poor local immunity could lead to a reduction in microbial diversity, known as dysbiosis. The researchers also noted that the results suggest that oral vaccination may not be effective if the patient is already sick, since the intestinal immune system is already compromised.

The coronavirus has killed more than 5.5 million people (. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

“SARS-CoV-2 infection causes a variety of symptoms including gastrointestinal manifestations. Here we observed virus-containing GI epithelial cells and subepithelial macrophages in patients who died with COVID-19. We also show that the microanatomy of Peyer’s patches from COVID-19 patients was severely affected by disease, which was independent of local viral RNA levels.

“In the future it will be important to understand the factors that drive this dysregulation of lymphoid tissue in severe inflammatory responsesSpencer added.

“In conclusion, patients with severe COVID-19 show significantly impaired PP architecture and cellularity. The resulting poor local immunity could contribute to dysbiosis. Our findings also suggest that oral vaccination to prevent COVID-19 disease might not be effective if patients are already sick, since the intestinal immune system is compromised with characteristics that indicate that it would lack the capacity to generate an efficient immune response”, the authors pointed out.

