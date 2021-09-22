A study estimates that in 2030 Bitcoin mining will represent only 0.9% of global emissions From CoinTelegraph



One study estimates that Bitcoin mining will account for only 0.9% of global emissions in 2030



A new study from the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has predicted that energy consumption will remain below 0.5% of the global total over the next decade.

The NYDIG released its research paper “Bitcoin Net Zero” this month, finding that Bitcoin’s energy consumption and carbon emissions will not skyrocket in the next few years, even if the price of the asset will.

The study, led by Nic Carter, partner of Castle Island Ventures, and Ross Stevens, founder of NYDIG, explains how the carbon emission of the network can change in the future depending on the fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin, the difficulty of mining and of energy consumption.

