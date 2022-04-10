A study explains that hybrid immunity is the most effective form of immunity against Covid-19

Vaccines have become the main tool in the fight against COVID-19, especially for the prevention of new coronavirus infections. The high rate of the vaccinated population has allowed many countries in the world, including Spain, to relax the vast majority of restrictions decreed months ago.

However, there is a method that is more effective in providing greater immunity to patients who have been infected by coronavirus. It’s about hybrid immunity. This is made up of an immunity achieved through the dose of the vaccine and through infection by COVID-19. Due to the immune response offered by the body, and the protection offered by the vaccine, it would become the best type of immunity.

This is stated by scientists and health experts from different universities in an article published by ‘The Lancet Infectious Diseases’, in which the data of more than 200,000 patients in Brazil, who have already had the disease, are analyzed. In addition, this study reveals the results of the protection provided by four vaccines.

Pfizer and Astrazeneca, 90% effective against hospitalization

As stated in this study, the effectiveness provided by the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines in recovered patients is 90% against hospitalization and death from coronavirus. A figure higher than that of other doses, such as the Chinese CoronaVac, whose percentage was 88%, while the Johnson & Johnson dose provided 58% protection, in the same case as the first two.

As for immunity against possible reinfection, the effectiveness was 65% in the case of the Pfizer vaccine. The protection offered by the AstraZeneca vaccine was 56%, while in the case of Janssen it was 44%. The lowest percentage recorded was for the dose of CoronaVac, which reached 39%.

Less chance of developing serious illness

However, it is not the only study that has been carried out on this type of immunity and its benefits for patients who have overcome the coronavirus. A group of scientists from Qatar, the United States and the United Kingdom analyzed in an article published in the journal ‘JAMA’ the reason why patients with hybrid immunity offer greater resistance ten months after being infected.

In this study, experts analyzed the data of more than one million Qatari citizens. “People who are fully vaccinated and who get COVID-19 have a lower risk of developing severe illness,” they said.