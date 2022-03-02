If after a long period of sedentary lifestyle – or because you no longer remember the last time you played sports – exercising becomes uphill, the reason may be more physical than psychological. As physical as a protein, called Piezo1, which could be deactivated with inactivity.

This is the conclusion reached by scientists at the University of Leeds (United Kingdom) after conducting a study on mice. The work is published in Journal of Clinical Investigation. The Piezo1 protein is a sensor of blood flow and when it is turned off, it reduces the capillaries that carry blood to the muscles, as explained by the University of Leeds. This causes more inactivity and makes it harder to exercise.

The research suggests that although it has been known for 2,500 years that exercise is good for health, there is still no clear evidence on the molecular mechanisms that support these benefits. As those responsible for the study explain, “how the benefits of exercise are initially triggered at the molecular level is a mystery. It is reasonable to assume that there must be a biological system that contains one or several sensors that indicate to the body the degree of physical activity, but the sensor is not clear.

Scientists believed that the answer might lie in the endothelium, which is the layer that separates tissues from the blood. The main function of endothelial cells is to regulate blood flow and perfusion through changes in vascular diameter and tone. In this sense, the researchers had already seen (in other previous studies) that the Piezo1 protein was responsible for blood pressure in mice that exercised, but the experiments had only suppressed that protein for two weeks and the reduction in performance was modest. Therefore, for this experiment they decided to lengthen the reduction period to 10 weeks.

Thus, for the experiment, the researchers compared two groups of mice. One of them had altered Piezo1 levels for ten weeks. They looked at their activity – walking, climbing or running on the wheels – and the protein-deactivated group showed a surprising reduction in activity. Although the mice with the altered protein practiced activity for the same time as the controls, they had less performance due to a lower speed. In other words, the researchers explain, it is not that they had a lower desire or interest in exercising, but rather a lower capacity.

Fiona Bartoli, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Leeds Medical School and author of the study, said in the statement that “exercise protects against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and cancer. Unfortunately, many people don’t get enough exercise, due to injuries or computer use. This puts people at higher risk of disease. The less people exercise, the less fit they are, which often leads to a downward spiral.” Bartoli adds that “keeping Piezo1 proteins active through exercise may be crucial for physical performance and health.”

Lead author Professor David Beech, from the University of Leeds Medical School, adds a second variable to his study’s conclusions. “Our discovery also offers an opportunity to think about how loss of muscle function could be treated in new ways: if we activate Piezo1, it could help maintain exercise capacity.”