A study explains why people with allergic asthma are less susceptible to severe COVID-19

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the United States have revealed the biological reasons for how COVID-19 progresses and why a certain population of asthma patients is less susceptible to severe disease.

The vast majority of people infected with the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 experience mild cold-like symptoms, moderate flu-like symptoms, or no symptoms at all, but the virus is so transmissible that it still spreads deep into the lung tissue to cause serious illness and even death.

This research, published in the scientific journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’, illustrates the importance of a well-known cytokine called interleukin-13 (IL-13) in protecting cells against COVID-19, helping to explain the mystery of why people with allergic asthma defend themselves better than the general population despite suffering from chronic lung disease.

The same cannot be said for individuals with other illnesses, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or emphysema, who are at very high risk of severe COVID-19.

“We knew there had to be a biomechanical reason why people with allergic asthma seemed to be more protected against severe disease. Our research team discovered a number of significant cellular changes, in particular due to IL-13, which leads us to conclude that IL-13 plays a unique role in defending against SARS-CoV-2 infection in certain patient populations,” explains lead author Camille Ehre.

Although cytokines such as IL-13 cannot be used as therapies because they trigger inflammation, it is important to understand the natural molecular pathways cells use to protect themselves from pathogen invasion, as these studies have the potential to reveal new therapeutic targets.

There are many health factors that increase a person’s risk of severe COVID-19, including chronic lung diseases like COPD, but as the pandemic progressed, epidemiologists found that people with allergic asthma were less likely to develop severe COVID-19. serious illness.

“These are patients with asthma caused by allergens, such as mold, pollen and dander. To find out why they are less susceptible, we investigated specific cellular mechanisms in primary cultures of human airway epithelial cells,” says Ehre.

The researchers used genetic analysis of human airway cell cultures infected with SARS-CoV-2 to discover that expression of the human ACE2 protein governed which cell types were infected and how much virus was found in that cell. cell population (also known as viral load).

The scientists then used electron microscopy to identify an intense exodus of virus from infected hair cells, which are cells responsible for moving mucus along the surface of the airways.

They also revealed severe cytopathogenesis, that is, changes inside human cells due to viral infection. And these changes culminate in the detachment of hair cells (filled with virions) from the surface of the airways.

“This shedding is what provides a large viral reservoir for the spread and transmission of SARS-CoV-2. It also appears to increase the chance that infected cells will move into deeper lung tissue,” Ehre details.

Further experiments with infected airway cells revealed that an important mucosal protein called MUC5AC was reduced inside the cells, probably because the proteins were secreted to try to trap invading viruses. But the virus load continued to rise because the cells responsible for producing MUC5AC were overwhelmed by a rampant viral infection.

The researchers knew from epidemiological studies that patients with allergic asthma (known to overproduce MUC5AC) were less likely to develop severe COVID-19. Ehre and her colleagues also knew that the cytokine IL-13 increased secretion of MUC5AC in the lungs when asthmatic patients were confronted with an allergen.

The scientists decided to mimic asthmatic airways by treating human airway cells with IL-13. They then measured viral titers, viral mRNA, infected cell shedding rate, and total number of infected cells.

Each of them was significantly reduced. They found that this remained true even when the mucus was removed from the cultures, suggesting that other factors were involved in IL-13’s protective effects against SARS-CoV-2.

RNA sequencing analyzes revealed that IL-13 regulated genes that control glycoprotein synthesis, ion transport, and antiviral processes, all of which are important for airway immune defense. They also showed that IL-13 reduced the expression of the viral receptor, ACE2, as well as the amount of virus inside cells and cell-to-cell viral transmission.

Taken together, these findings indicate that IL-13 significantly affected virus entry into cells, intracellular replication, and spread, thus limiting the ability of the virus to make its way into the airways to trigger A serious illness.

“We think this research further demonstrates how important it is to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection as soon as possible. And it shows how important the specific mechanisms involving ACE2 and IL-13 are, as we do everything everything possible to protect patients from developing serious infections,” concludes Ehre.