A study indicates that countries with a ‘zero covid’ strategy have had better mental health in a pandemic

A global study of country responses to the Covid-19 pandemic has concluded that there has been worse mental health in countries that tried to control the virus with restrictions, such as Spain, than in those that tried to suppress or eliminate transmission.

At work, published in the scientific journal The Lancet Public Healththe researchers combined data from the Oxford University Covid-19 Government Response Tracker with psychological distress scores collected from the Imperial College London-YouGov Covid-19 Behavior Tracker Global Survey.

Spain, among the countries that wanted to control the virus

Survey data was collected from 15 countries between April 2020 and June 2021. Countries were grouped into two categories: those seeking to eliminate covid transmission and those seeking to mitigate or reduce the spread of the virus within the country. .

countries with strategy zero covid They were Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Countries mitigators They are Germany, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

The ‘zero covid’ countries applied early measures that resulted in “fewer deaths and impacts on mental health”

The study points out that countries with zero covidsuch as South Korea and Japan, implemented early and targeted measures, such as restrictions on international travel, which resulted in “lower levels of covid infections, fewer deaths and fewer negative impacts on mental health compared to countries mitigators“.

Countries mitigatorsOthers, like Canada, France and the UK, were less strict about travel and made more use of physical distancing, gathering restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

The measures of those who tried to control the virus restricted social connections

“These measures restricted social connections and were associated with greater psychological distress, a lower value of life and a lower opinion of the government compared to the inhabitants of the eliminating countries,” the study concludes.

“Government responses to the covid pandemic have been widely debated. At first glance, it may appear that countries eliminators they applied much harsher strategies than other countries, due to their widely publicized international travel bans. But, in reality, the people within these borders enjoyed more freedom and less restrictive internal containment measures in general than the citizens of the countries mitigators“, comments the leader of the research, Lara Aknin, from Simon Fraser University (Canada).

Effective policies to contain the pandemic must address adverse impacts on mental health

The authors note that effective policies to contain the pandemic must be accompanied by strategies and resources to address adverse impacts on mental health.

For future pandemics, the researchers suggest that governments could prioritize policies that reduce virus transmission but place fewer restrictions on everyday life, such as restricting internal travel rather than restricting gatherings.

Take note for future pandemics

They suggest that an elimination strategy, with the timely use of testing and contact tracing, could minimize deaths without requiring more restrictive political measures to contain the spread of the virus.