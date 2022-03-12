A study revealed how many deaths from Covid there really were

dohow many dead Has Covid really left the world so far? According to research published this Thursday in the journal The Lancet, they would be three times more than those officially registered: 18.2 million until December 2021.

The study, carried out by more than a hundred researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington, is the first estimate of excess deaths caused by the Covid that appears in a peer-reviewed magazine and was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. The Economist had already made estimates with similar results, and the World Health Organization will publish its own calculation at the end of the month, anticipates Nature, another of the most important journals in the scientific community.

“Although reported Covid-19 deaths between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 totaled 5.94 million worldwide, we estimate that 18.2 million people died due to the pandemic (measured as excess mortality) in that period”, the researchers point out at the beginning of their study.

Excess mortality due to the pandemic is defined as the difference between the number of deaths (measured by observed or estimated all-cause mortality) and the number of deaths that would have been expected to have occurred in that period based on trends from previous years. . “It is a crucial measure of the actual number of victims of the pandemic”, the researchers point out.

What is the reason for this abysmal difference of more than 12 million deaths between the officers and the real ones according to the IHME? For various reasons. First of all, it is a global problem that reaches countries with different degrees of development, although the nations with the worst rates of excess mortality between 2020 and 2021 were the Andean countries and those located in Eastern and Central Europe, and in southern sub-Saharan Africa.

The one that is worse in statistics is Bolivia, where 19,700 deaths were officially registered and the most conservative calculation of the IHME shows at least 130,000 dead and an average of 161,000.

The causes of underreporting

Experts list five causes of why a death from Covid is not recorded as such. One of the main ones is precisely that many countries only write them down with a positive SARS-Cov2 test, and that many deaths from Covid are lost in places with low testing capacity. “At the start of the pandemic, before testing was widespread, many deaths of older people in high-income countries, particularly in care homes, were not attributed to Covid, with evidence of underreporting in many places”, they explain.

Thus, in Italy, for example, the official deaths are 137,000 against 259,000 on average, and in Spain the figures are 98,900 against 162,000.

They also point out that according to each country, the registration systems and the definition of death from Covid vary greatly, and that even within the global medical community there is no universal agreement on when the death of a person infected with the virus should be reported as a death due to the virus.

“Fourth, other factors, including political considerations, appear to have prevented accurate reporting of deaths in some places. Fifth, the magnitude and distribution of many other causes of death could have changed due to social, economic, and behavioral responses to the pandemic, including strict lockdowns.

All this configured a scenario in which a very significant percentage of deaths from Covid-19 were not diagnosed efficiently. In addition, people who had other medical problems and who, as a result of the pandemic, could not receive adequate health care were added. And in this sense, they warn that the effect of these changes and delays in care due to Covid could have a much bigger impact for years to come.

The situation in Argentina

Regarding our country, the report puts it in the average: it does not highlight it as positive or negative, and it is limited to reporting the data. What do those data show?

The deceased by Covid in Argentina are 127,000. As of December there were 117,000, with a rate of 137.5 deaths from Covid per 100,000 inhabitants (throughout the pandemic our country always had a high mortality rate according to this indicator). The researchers estimate that the actual deaths from Covid were between 125,000 and 165,000, which gives an average of 142,000 deaths. That is, 21% more deaths on average.

In July of last year, the National Ministry of Health had released its own report on excess mortality in 2020. Then, it had calculated that deaths had been located 10.6% of the expected threshold and that those excess deaths were all linked to Covid, noting that Argentina from the beginning uploaded all Covid-associated deaths to ensure “data transparency” and that deaths linked to the pandemic were not attributed to other causes.

The data problem

To build its estimates, IHME analyzed statistical information from national and international sources. And admits that they met data problems. Underreporting of deaths, they say, “is common in most civil registration systems, especially those outside the high-income group of countries.” Another is the delay in the burden of deaths, which also affected Argentina. For example, in the United States, a country with a much more robust culture of statistics, they found that civil registration data they take five months to complete.

Based on all these results, the researchers conclude that “the total magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic has been much greater in 2020 and 2021 than reported deaths indicate” and highlight that the coronavirus is “potentially one of the main causes of mortality” in the last two data.

They acknowledge that more research is needed to determine the exact causes of death and how they were linked to Covid (whether directly or indirectly). And they point out the need to “find ways of strengthen death reporting systems and mitigating political barriers”, as they highlight that “accurate notification will be important to track and monitor the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic and future pandemic events”.

ACE