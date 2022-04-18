A study reveals that not getting enough sleep causes serious damage to the body. Consequences beyond belief!

As confirmed by recent studies from the Cleveland Clinic Sleep Disorder Center, the deprivation from sleep involves numerous health risks that should not be overlooked. Sleep is often considered a luxury and no longer a primary necessity but we need sleep to restore nutrients, regain the energy consumed during the day and let the mind rest.

What are the symptoms of sleep deprivation?

Frequently, the feeling of lack of energy, difficulty concentrating and fatigue are symptoms of lack of sleep which, in addition to affecting mood, can also manifest itself through neurological disorders such as hallucinations, blurred vision and memory lapses.

From numerous clinical experiments it has been found that sleep is necessary to survive.

The entire immune system is compromised by lack of sleep and studies confirm a connection with prediabetes; moreover, women accustomed to sleeping less than 7 hours a night are more likely to suffer from coronary events than those who sleep the usual 8 hours a night.

What are the main consequences?

Asthenia (significant tiredness), disturbance in attention, excessive daytime sleepiness, mood disturbance, anxiety and irritability. We remind you that sleep also regulates the hormonal structure, the thyroid function and the growth hormone, during sleep, in fact, increases the concentration of anabolic hormones such as prolactin and testosterone.

Lack of sleep is also associated with fertility-related problems. According to a British study conducted in 2013, sleep deprivation is able to modify up to 700 genes and according to the data, in Italy, there are few who allow themselves 8 hours of sleep a night and in the last 30 years on average we have lost 2 hours of sleep.

Does lack of sleep affect the risk of obesity?

Sleep deprivation increases the sense of hunger, especially when it comes to foods and sweets that contain a high percentage of calories and sugars; increased hunger is caused by altered levels of hormones such as ghrelin.

When do not sleep, we tend to eat more, causing a stressful event that reduces energy consumption by altering glucose metabolism. Lastly, a close correlation has also been noted between lack of sleep and diabetes and it is also understood that sleep maintains the balance of cytokines present in our body, protecting the immune system.