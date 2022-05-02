a study reveals the effect oil has on cholesterol

Cholesterol it is a compound that is part of lipids but contrary to what one might think, not everything is “harmful” for our body. In fact, in general, it performs some very important biological functions, such as the regulation of fluidity and is a precursor of vitamin D, bile salts and steroid hormones.

Its presence in large quantities can cause some imbalances such as poor blood circulation or sedimentation in the fat in the veins and arteries (atherosclerosis) which can sometimes cause heart attacks and strokes.

LDL cholesterol high is considered “bad” precisely because it is the precursor of atherosclerosis.

Why does olive oil help fight LDL cholesterol?

However, there are some foods that lower cholesterol just like olive oil; several studies have shown that three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil per day are effective in lowering LDL and raising HDL, considered the good cholesterol.

All this is certainly due to the monounsaturated fatty acids present in the oil, in particular oleic acid, which in the recommended daily quantities has the ability to improve health of our body; these recommended quantities must be distributed throughout the day, with a healthy and balanced diet and even four tablespoons a day can be consumed.

An anti-cholesterol diet includes many foods to avoid such as animal fats favoring vegetable ones and a raw consumption, but also cooked which is capable of bringing its beneficial properties thanks to the high percentage of oleic acid which is able to withstand high temperatures.

It is also very important to pay close attention to the daily sodium quantities, to the consumption of eggs, dairy products and prepackaged foods, trying to choose fresh anti-cholesterol foods with a high percentage of fiber, fish and legumes, fruit and vegetables.

It is certainly recommended to follow an assisted medical path because a healthy diet is able to help but only the correct treatment given by a specialized doctor can prevent the advent of diseases by allowing cholesterol to return to normal parameters.