A study reveals what the effects of Covid are on spermatozoa

Coronavirus infection can negatively impact sperm quality, reducing sperm count by up to 37% and slowing sperm motility.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Coronavirus infections can negatively impact sperm quality, affect fertility after recovery. This was revealed by a Belgian research published in the magazine Fertility and Sterility which involved 120 men who passed a symptomatic form of Covid.

The study participants, who had an average age of 35, showed a reduction of 37% sperm count following viral infection. The impact of the coronavirus on fertility lasted for about three months, after which the sperm count returned to a normal level. In addition to the quantity of spermatozoa, the researchers explain, there was also a 60% drop in the ability of sperm to move.

The tests, in particular, showed a correlation between higher concentrations of antibodies directed against Sars-Cov-2 in the patients’ blood and reduced sperm function, known as temporary sperm dysfunction. Despite this effect, the researchers pointed out that there is “strong evidence” that the virus cannot be transmitted sexually through the sperm of someone who has recently recovered from the infection.

Holidays Decree, what is the Mega Green pass and what is it for

“None of the sampled spermatozoa contained viral RNA – have highlighted the scholars -. On the other hand, we have found profound reductions in concentration of spermatozoa, of the number of spermatozoa produced and of their total and progressive motility after infection “.