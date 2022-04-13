A study warns about the dangers of the metaverse in the human mind

The developers of metaverse point to this virtual world being the future of the internet. But very little is known about the possible effects of technology on people. virtual reality to immerse yourself in highly immersive virtual environments. By 2023, 70.2 million US consumers are expected to virtual reality.

The novel aspect of virtual reality is that it can induce a particularly vivid sense of realism and presence toward computer-mediated virtual environments. Something that no other digital technology has been able to evoke with this intensity before and whose immersion is likely to increase in the future. This is why we will need more and more research to study the effects caused by the use of information technology. virtual reality as your risks could be enormous.

Towards a loss of personality and reality?

A recent investigation published by the scientific journal Computers in Human Behavior sheds light on how virtual reality (VR) can influence a person’s sense of reality.

There have been other preliminary indications of the use of technology of virtual realityown of metaverse, in which it was concluded that it can lead to feelings of alienation towards oneself and a feeling of detachment from reality. These phenomena are known as depersonalization and derealization, respectively. To reach these conclusions, the research authors conducted a longitudinal randomized control trial.

virtual reality could also affect our experience of reality towards the real world after exposure to virtual reality.

To conduct the study, the researchers randomly chose 80 participants (who did not have psychiatric or neurological disorders) to play the game “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” either using a virtual reality in your head or using a classic computer screen. They also completed assessments of emotional responsiveness, motion sickness induced by virtual reality and perceptual reality immediately after the game.

“Relying on reports from internet forums, a considerable number of people have developed unpleasant symptoms of depersonalization (DP) and derealization (DR) after consumption of virtual reality. Similarly, a case series study indicates that even after a single session of virtual reality, transient PD and DR experiences may occur. Despite these indications, little is known about the risk of developing PD and DR due to the consumption of virtual reality. Therefore, we conducted the present longitudinal randomized controlled trial, which examined whether games of virtual reality induce higher DP and DR effects than classic PC games and, if so, how long do the DP and DR effects persist?

The research results reveal that after the games of virtual reality in which the study persons participated, a significantly stronger experience of depersonalization and derealization was reported in the group of virtual reality than in the PC group.

However, the researchers note that “although our study provides additional evidence that RV use may transiently induce DPDR-like symptoms, we found no evidence that these effects of DPDR persist long-term.”

The study authors found that depersonalization and derealization tended to be higher immediately after playing among both groups of participants. However, they did see a greater increase among those who played Skyrim through a screen. virtual reality. They also found that Skyrim’s perceptual reality was rated significantly higher in the group of virtual reality than in the PC group.

“What our study shows is that half an hour of using the virtual reality may induce mild symptoms of depersonalization and derealization which, however, do not reach clinically significant levels and are only evident directly after the use of virtual realityNiclas Braun, study leader and head of the Virtual Reality Therapy and Medical Technology research group at the University of Bonn, told PsyPost.

It is not yet clear whether long-term depersonalization and derealization symptoms can also occur, and to what extent long-term VR use leads to an intensification or attenuation of depersonalization and derealization symptoms.

The effects of the metaverse on the mind: a new field of study

This research leaves many unknowns and opens up a whole new field of study on the effects that the metaverse in our minds, an emerging technology that we know little about and that has the potential to change our routines.

So far we have only examined one game of virtual reality and thus it is unclear to what extent our found effects are transferable to other games of virtual reality or virtual reality applications. Also, so far we have only studied healthy people, but not different potential risk groups (eg, people who are at increased risk of psychosis or people who already have an anxiety disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder)” Braun said.