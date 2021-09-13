a stunning photo of Tom Cruise and the director announces the end of filming

The making of Mission: Impossible 7 is over and Christopher McQuarrie seals the important moment with a photograph of him alongside Tom Cruise. The director is happy and sincerely thanks his collaborators.

After alternating and complicated events, the processing of Mission: Impossible 7 is finally completed. He announces it Christopher McQuarrie with a black and white photo in which, together with Tom Cruise, is sitting on a wagon. That wagon reminds us of a memorable scene, with Cruise hanging from a train which then falls off a cliff. The shot is particularly beautiful, because both the protagonist of the film and the person who directed it have a happy and relaxed air.

In the post, shared on Instagram, McQuarrie he feels obliged to thank those who have made possible the new adventure of Ethan Hunt, which are, in addition to the immortal Tom, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Hatwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham And Cary Elwes. The caption reads: “All you need are good people. To our cast and crew, indomitable, unstoppable, unstoppable. Even under the best of circumstances it would have been impossible. Even if I have witnessed it, I can’t seem to believe in the result you have achieved. Words fail to adequately express our gratitude and admiration, they are not for you but for your loved ones. You are the best in the world “.

Read also Tom Cruise chuckles as he shoots dangerous stunts: “They told me to stop”

Loading... Advertisements

Mission: Impossible 7 will arrive in our cinemas on May 26, 2022, four years after Mission: Impossible Fallout. Little is known about the plot, but what does it matter? For sure the film is going to be spectacular, and if we don’t get enough of it, he’ll think about it Mission: Impossible 8 to please us.