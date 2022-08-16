Entertainment

A stunning revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s ordeal at Manchester United?

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

It’s no longer a secret: Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to play for Manchester United. After a more than complicated start to the season, the Portuguese has still not found a way out. And the Mancunians would no longer know what to do with their star…

Manchester United is in turmoil. For their 2nd meeting of Premier League in front of Brentford, them red devils lost heavily 4-0. A defeat which obviously did not please Erik Ten Hag, but also to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, who would like to leave Manchester United for several weeks, would still not have found a way out. And the club would no longer know what to do with its star…

Cristiano Ronaldo, an attitude that annoys

Indeed, as revealed by the Times several weeks ago, the attitude of the Portuguese would annoy many within Manchester United. Indeed, due to the decline in his salary and the recruitment carried out by the club, Cristiano Ronaldo made the decision to leave the Red Devils. Officially, the player did not take part in the club’s summer tour. Unofficially, his agent Jorge Mendes would have worked to find him a way out. Something the agent couldn’t have done.

Cristiano Ronaldo, alone and annoyed

otherwise The Athletic also announced an anecdote…

Read this full article for free on le10sport.com

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez’s grandmother puts her granddaughter in a bind

5 mins ago

the surprising life change of Millie Bobby Brown

6 mins ago

Review of “Persuasion”, Dakota Johnson is a worthy heroine of Austen

11 mins ago

Ronaldo in Marseille, Pierre Ménès in a dream

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button