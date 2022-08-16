A stunning revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s ordeal at Manchester United?

It’s no longer a secret: Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to play for Manchester United. After a more than complicated start to the season, the Portuguese has still not found a way out. And the Mancunians would no longer know what to do with their star…

Manchester United is in turmoil. For their 2nd meeting of Premier League in front of Brentford, them red devils lost heavily 4-0. A defeat which obviously did not please Erik Ten Hag, but also to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, who would like to leave Manchester United for several weeks, would still not have found a way out. And the club would no longer know what to do with its star…

Cristiano Ronaldo, an attitude that annoys

Indeed, as revealed by the Times several weeks ago, the attitude of the Portuguese would annoy many within Manchester United. Indeed, due to the decline in his salary and the recruitment carried out by the club, Cristiano Ronaldo made the decision to leave the Red Devils . Officially, the player did not take part in the club’s summer tour. Unofficially, his agent Jorge Mendes would have worked to find him a way out. Something the agent couldn’t have done.

Cristiano Ronaldo, alone and annoyed

otherwise The Athletic also announced an anecdote…

Read this full article for free on le10sport.com