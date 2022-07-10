a successful miniseries that talks about infidelity

This fiction is adapted to the small screen from the homonymous novel written by Sarah Vaughan to give viewers a history between the thriller and the judicial drama that will shake the foundations of British Parliament.

Anatomy of a Scandal depicts a fable about power and sexual abuse in the world of British high places when a scandal surrounding the Minister of the British Interior is about to come to light: his infidelity to Sophia Whitehouse.

Before the spread imminent of this information, MP James Whitehouse decides confess to his wife the infidelity committed, a affair with the maid Olivia Nytton (Naomi Scott) who is already part of the past.

Beyond the secret revealed, neither party to the marriage would see each other benefited from a public rupture, so they will decide to continue with their relationship facing a society and the political circle that surrounds them, they are not happy with the scandal surrounding Parliament.

Marriage life, moreover, it will not only look stained by the shadow of infidelity, but the case developed by the lawyer Kate Woodcroft threatens to finish destroying the couple when James is accused of rape.

Netflix Anatomy of a scandal trial.jpg The Whitehouse couple entering one of the hearings in the trial of the British parliamentarian

To know how this story ends and the way it unfolds this fiction about sexual abuse in the middle of the #MeToo era only depends on the viewer: all six chapters are available on Netflix, and they represent the back to the top of Sienna Miller, which has been seen in movies like Sturdust, The Girl or Interview.

Distribution

Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller)

James Whitehouse (Rupert Friends)

kate woodcroft (Michelle Dockery)

Olivia Lyton (Naomi Scott)

Chris Clark (Joshua McGuire)

Angela Reg (Josette Simon)

Emily Whitehouse (Amélie Bea Smith)

Director: S J Clarkson

Authors: David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson

Number of chapters: six