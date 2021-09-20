A sudden hurricane: interview with Alexandra Daddario about the film

Alexandra Daddario presents Burying the Ex: in Venice 2014

Two friends with explosive shapes, a journey to rediscover themselves and a man who makes both of them lose their minds. William H. Macy, the incorrigible Frank Gallagher of the Shameless series, this time he stays behind the camera to direct Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton, respectively Kate and Meg, in comedy A sudden hurricane (in original The Layover).

Available in Italy in digital stores from 16 April, the film has no claim other than to entertain in a very light and carefree way. Daddario, eyes of incredible color and shapes that drove Woody Harrelson crazy, as detective Martin Hart, in the first season of True Detective, in A Hurricane Suddenly she abandons her sex bomb status to indulge in slapstick comedy, something that amused her a lot: “I like it, I think it’s funny“he told us over the phone from New York, continuing:”It was a great experience to be directed by William H. Macy – it allowed me to try different things, it created a great environment on set.”

In the film he undergoes various physical tests, including a scene in which, citing Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting, he deals with “the worst bathroom in the United States”: “It was the hardest scene: a weird experience, your brain makes associations on its own and imagines terrible smells … it was disgusting, but a lot of fun. Although it wasn’t the most comfortable scene to shoot.”

Women: they too know how to make people laugh.

In Italy it is often said that women are unable to make the public laugh, a stereotype that does not stand up, especially if we think of actresses like Franca Valeri or Monica Vitti. The situation is no different in the US, as the actress confirmed: “It happens in America too: male comedians say it. I disagree: we continually demonstrate that women are capable of making people laugh. I could give thousands of examples: all the protagonists of Friends of the Bride just to name a few. Kristen Wiig is one of the funniest people there is. Amy Schumer too, but there are a lot of them. I don’t know why people think this: it seems absurd and stupid to me. We all have at least one very funny woman in our lives.”

For a beautiful woman it is perhaps even more difficult to break down this prejudice: but the success of series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan, awarded with the Golden Globe, in the role of a stand-up comedian, they disprove these beliefs: “This thing I understand even less“Daddario told us, explaining better: “Sometimes it happens that they say you are too beautiful for a role, but, if you make people laugh, it doesn’t matter what you look like.. There are beautiful and funny women too: in the end the only thing that matters is to prove what you are capable of, just like everyone else“.

So what was the funniest scene for Daddario to shoot? “The scene on the dance floor: it was late and I was feeling nervous, so Kate and I opened a bottle of wine, had a good time, feeling like we were 15 at the prom. I think the fact that we were really enjoying ourselves made the scene even more hilarious“.

Two women fighting over a man: an old stereotype

A hurricane suddenly begins with the oldest of clichés: two friends competing for a man. For Daddario it is only the opening of the film, which is actually about friendship: “This movie starts with two girlfriends fighting over a man, but it is actually a story of growth: they have known each other for a long time and in the end they help each other. Women can fight with each other just like men do. Being a woman doesn’t mean you need to get along well with other women. Likewise, the stereotype of women eternally competing with each other I don’t think is real: one of the best things about feminism and equality is that it implies that men and women both have the right to fight with whoever they want! It happens, it’s life. I hope that progress is being made with regards to stereotypes, such as that of women killing each other for a man. The film on the surface is about that, but it’s really just a story of friendship, it’s fun and light“.

Friendship: the most precious value

The actress truly believes in the importance of friendship.

“Yes I believe: my friends are my family. We have ups and downs, but they have been in my life for 15 years and it is important to me.

Friendship is precious to me and it’s great to grow up together and face the different stages of our life with people you know who, whatever happens, are always ready to have a drink with you on the weekend.

I have people around me who know me better than my own family“.

Teach young people to believe in themselves

In the film Alexandra Daddario is a teacher: in your opinion what is the most important thing we should try to convey to the youngest? “Lots of things. First of all we must teach them to believe in themselves: this creates kindness of mind and compassion. At some point we must understand that life is difficult and therefore that being tolerant and taking to heart what we believe in is the only way to face it in the best possible way..”