A SUMMER AIR. Philippe Katerine under the spell of Rosalía, Clair captivated by Beyoncé

They play music, they also listen to it a lot… Meeting with musicians from the Loire region who are happy to share their summer crush with us. For Philippe Katerine, it’s “Chicken Terihaki” by Rosalía, and for Clair, “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé…

She is not from the Loire, more from the Ile-de-France, but no one had ever sung Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie so well. It therefore has its place in this summer series, especially since the composer of the song in question is none other than Philippe Katerine, a pure local product with international success.

Between two work sessions on Clair’s album announced for the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 under the own label of Philippe Katerine The magic housethe two artists with a touch of poetic madness share their summer soundtrack with us.

What is for you the flagship title, the soundtrack of summer 2022?

Katerine. I often sing “Chicken Terihaki” by Rosalía even though I only know “Chicken Terihaki” as lyrics…

Light. For me, the flagship title of this summer is obviously that of Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”.

What does this title mean to you?

Katerina. It’s a song that makes you hungry and not only of “Chicken Terihaki” (which I love) but of many other things like life…

Light. It’s a song that reminds me of my childhood. It sounds like a 1993 Robin S track “Show Me Love”. It seems to me that we were dancing on it with my girlfriends.

What does the artist who interprets it represent for you?

Katerina. Rosalía is a contemporary Spanish singer who seems unaware of her aura, which makes her even more radiant, and full of an elusive modernity.

Light. Beyoncé for me is almost not human. She’s a goddess, she’s perfection. It’s the anti-charm. Suffice to say that it totally freaks me out!

A word about your news?

Katerina. For my part, I plan to plank on the Atlantic, almost naked, without worrying about what’s below and admiring what’s above. I will have the joy of knowing where I am: in Saint Gilles-Croix-de-Vie.

And vacations ?

Katerine. Yes thanks

Light. This summer I’m not going on vacation but I still have the chance to travel all over France thanks to the concerts I do with my songs and also with a group called MONOKINI. These are yeye covers! A summer of music so a beautiful summer…

Thank you Clear, thank you Philippe. Interview on July 13, 2022

