A Sunday of action and relentless searches await you at 5 | Films

Do not miss the films of our programming for next August 14

At Canal 5 we know that you like to live action to the limit, that’s why we’re preparing an incredible movie marathon for you with icons of the genre this Sunday, August 14.

What movies are shown on Sunday at 5?

We start with ‘At the edge of the abyss’ at 13:15 pm, to later give way to ‘Total control‘ at 3:15 pm, an action thriller with Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan, Rosario Dawson and Anthony Mackie.

waiting for you later ‘Unstoppable’ at 5:45 pm with Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, a film in which they will try to stop a train filled with toxic cargo that will endanger the lives of thousands of people.

And in primetime comes the Liam Neeson classic ‘Relentless search’ at 7:45 p.m., in which you can relive the iconic phrase “I will find you” and embark with our protagonist on an adventure to recover his daughter Kim, after being kidnapped in Paris.

To close Sunday with a flourish we will have the transmission of ‘Relentless Pursuit 3’ at 21:45 pm, in which our hero will be framed for the death of his ex-wife and seek revenge.

Without a doubt, you will have adrenaline rushing with the selection of action that we have for you.

We will wait for you!