a super complete exercise and 4 others that cannot be missing in your routine

“I chose these exercises because, when performed, they involve large muscle masses, as daily life demands of us. Therefore, they are linked to intelligent training,” says Adolfo Resnik.

Resnik is a national professor of Physical Education and a national coach of High Performance Sports. In his 35 years of experience, he has done everything from TV shows to work in medical rehabilitation.

“When you do a forward lunge and have weight above your head, in addition to strengthening your legs, you’re working a lot on your isometric forcewhich is the sustained force of the entire trunk”, exemplifies the professor.

Training for everyday life

This routine is not designed to sign up for a marathon, but to be able to face the efforts that it demands of us. everyday lifesuch as lifting boxes, pushing cabinets, or handling loads.

For example, when lunging forward with a weight overhead, we engage a contraction sustained effort. The same thing happens if we have to carry a box some 20 or 30 meters.

“We must have a force in the arms that is called ‘sustained’. One does not go up and down the box: holds her in the chest,” says Resnik.

The evolution of localized exercise

To work the upper body, we have always done localized exercises. Some were done seated (like the dumbbell bicep curl) or on a machine (like the chest press).

“They are not bad, but everyday life it does not work that way. No one is pushing elements sitting down,” the professor analyzes.

“To push a cupboard we stand, we put one leg forward, the back is straight. We assume a more or less adequate posture, “she continues.

This type of training, therefore, helps to strengthen the back of the shoulders and the lower back. Thus, when pushing the load, we will have enough force to all the groups muscular.

“So you don’t just do it with your lower back and stay hardsomething that happens normally”, warns the teacher.

And it encourages us to get moving. “When you train, you unconsciously make the effort correctly. So as not to get hurt, “she assures.

One by one: the 5 exercises you should do

In a video he made for Clarionthe teacher teaches five combinations that use almost all muscle groups:







Isometric lunge extension of arms above. Photo Lucia Merle.

1) Lunges with isometric extension of arms above

“It’s an exercise tremendously complete. If you wanted you could be doing 7, 8 or 10 sets of just that exercise in one routine. And you don’t have to invent anything else,” enthuses Resnik.

“You can do 20 minutes of lunges with isometric extension of the arms. You put 15 minutes on the elliptical and, with that, you have a training“, he adds.

The exercise consists of taking a step forward and pushing your arms up.

The leg that is behind works the glutes and hamstrings, stabilizing the posture. the front leg strengthens the quadriceps and the knee.

When we bring the arms up, they work the back, the shoulders and the cervical muscles. Extending the arms puts the focus on the triceps.

If we keep our balance by doing the lunge on our toes, the calf, calves and ankles are activated. In addition, we work the force combined with the stability and coordination.







Flexo closed triceps extensions. Photo Lucia Merle.

2) Flexo closed triceps extensions

According to Resnik, there is research that has shown that there is a directly proportional relationship between the number of repetitions a person does of push-ups and their health conditionincluding cardiovascular response.

“In addition to being healthy, a person who can perform 12 or 15 well-executed arm flexions has a strengthening of the entire trunk area”, highlights the professor.

In this case, add a degree of difficulty to the traditional version of the exercise. It consists of bringing your hands together, something that engages the triceps even more and greatly strengthens the upper body.







Sit-ups with leg bike. Photo Lucia Merle.

3) Sit-ups with leg bikes

In this exercise the legs are raised at 90°. there we have one abdominal contraction isometric, that is, sustained.

“It’s what happens to us every day. When we’re standing there’s an abdominal contraction all the time. Otherwise we’d fall forward,” says Resnik.

“The abdominals weaken when we spend a lot of time sitting. Because the abdominal is a muscle posture and support. That is why it is suggested not to spend so much time sitting down,” he continues.

In this exercise, at the same time that we raise the trunk we have to do a leg bike. “It’s not easy, it’s a coordination work” advances the teacher.







Squats with arms extended above. Photo Lucia Merle.

4) Squats with arms extension above

This exercise is similar to the first but, instead of lunges, it consists of doing squats. When going up, we raise our arms. Thus, it coordinates upper body and lower body.

Transferred to everyday life, the movement would be like picking something up off the floor and carrying it on top of a cupboard.

As in the first case, it is a super complete exercise. It involves a coordination of almost all the muscle groups of the body.







The last exercise begins with a flexo extension of the trunk towards the front. Photo Lucia Merle.







Then, we row to the chin with the dumbbells. Photo Lucia Merle.

5) Lumbar with rowing to the chin

The last exercise is performed standing up and begins with a trunk flexo extension to the front. This strengthens the entire back of the trunk and legs, the hamstrings.

This practice will help us in our daily lives. “Normally we go to find something on the floor and we stay hardif we have lumbar weakness”, warns Adolfo.

Then, we row to the chin with the dumbbells. In this way, work cervical muscles and the back of the shoulders.

