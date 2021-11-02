a super Ronaldo saves United

Atalanta-Manchester United 2-2, the match report

Ilicic deceives the Goddess, Ronaldo draws

Gasperini is forced to give up Toloi, Goesens, Hateboer and Pessina. De Roon is deployed once again central defender, along with Palomino and Demiral. With Muriel on the bench the weight of the attack is all on the shoulders of Zapata, assisted by Pasalic and Ilicic. Solskjaer prefers to cover up, giving up on Greenwood and fielding United with a more cautious 3-5-2. In attack Ronaldo and Rashford. The former Juventus player tries after 25 seconds, with a central shot well saved by Musso. United had a strong start and in the fourth minute almost took the lead: Mc Tominay, at the end of an insistent action, hit the post with a shot from the edge deflected by Palomino. Atalanta responds blow for blow e at the first opportunity, he takes the lead. The goal comes thanks to a good assist from Zapata, with a first intention shot by Ilicic and to de Gea’s gift, yes let the shot pass (which didn’t seem irresistible) under the belly. United’s reaction is furious: first Ronaldo lets himself be anticipated by the desperate exit of Musso, then Shaw, on an assist from the Portuguese, kicks over the crossbar. The former Juventus player is inspired, and on the twentieth he heads a nice cross from Pogba, touching the crossbar. As the minutes go by, Gasperini’s men grow up, while lo United struggles to create danger. Far more dangerous is Atalanta who sent Zapata to kick from a few steps in the half hour: shooting without fail and Maguire’s deviation in a sliding slide. Seven minutes pass and Solskjaer must give up Varane, who leaves the field due to injury. The coach takes the opportunity to enter Greenwood and change the team’s face. At the end of the first half, Manchester finds a draw: Ronaldo receives the ball in the area after a splendid heel strike by Bruno Fernandes and bags.

Zapata scored, but Ronaldo equalized

Gasperini leave Pasalic in the locker room, inserts Djimsiti and reports De Roon in midfield. But it is the guests who start with their foot on the accelerator. Ronaldo tries to serve Bruno Fernandes, who in the center of the area lets himself be anticipated by Demiral, then Greenwood hits the post. But the Englishman was in an offside position. At the eleventh Atalanta returns to the advantage: Palomino launch for Zapata who flies into the area and beats de Gea; the assistant signals the center forward’s offside position and the match director cancels. But the Var corrects the referee’s decision, validating the Colombian striker’s goal. United try to react: Solskjaer enters Cavani and Matic for Rashford and Pogba. Gasperini replies with Muriel for the tired Ilicic. Enterprising guests with a much more proactive team. Cavani is placed in the center of the area, Greenwood starts from the right and Ronaldo from the opposite side, with a license to move across the board. Solskjaer’s men raise the center of gravity, but they reveal themselves. Atalanta tries to take advantage of it: Zapata touches the crossbar with a nice header, then Muriel, ten minutes from the end, fails to serve his teammate, nullifying a dangerous restart. Zapata again, with a bolide from a distance, commits de Gea who deflects for a corner. Solskjaer goes all out and sends Van de Beek and Sancho to the field. At the end it is Ronaldo who saves United. The Portuguese champion, with a fireball from the edge of the area, beats Musso and gives his team an unexpected draw.

